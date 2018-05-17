The best LG G7 ThinQ deals and prices to pre-order right now

For those people tired of seeing Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhones every direction they turn, the release of a new LG flagship phone is always an event worth marking. This year's annual update has received a bit of a name change to go with its upgraded features - and we have all the best LG G7 ThinQ deals and prices listed to compare on this very page.

With its LG V30 handset, the Korean tech giant showed what it could do when it let's down the handbrake and gets truly innovative. The LG G7 ThinQ is a more workaday incremental upgrade to the LG G6. But its vast 6.1-inch LCD display, 'Boombox Speaker' and rapid chipset make it a genuine alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone 8.

Even in its pre-order phase, you can get the LG G7 ThinQ for less than £1,000 over the two year period, with some really attractive prices around the 20GB data mark. That's much cheaper than the S9 was when it came into the world a few months ago.

So if you've been waiting patiently for LG G7 ThinQ deals to become availble to pre-order, your time is now. Order today to be among the first to receive the phone - the official UK release date is Thursday May 31- by narrowing down the best price for you in our comparison chart below.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S9 deals | LG G6 deals | Best iPhone deals | Best mobile phone deals | Cheap SIM only deals

Showing 0 of 0 deals ? Sort By Searching for deals... Please hold on for a second.

Unlocked LG G7 ThinQ SIM-free deals

The RRP of the LG G7 ThinQ is looking like £659, which is almost £100 cheaper than the SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S9 was on release. It's a substantial saving for a phone that boasts almost as much state-of-the-art mobile phone tech for 2018.

But retailers are already flogging the LG G7 ThinQ for less than that during this pre-order phase - just check out the below comparison chart to see exactly how much you can get it for. Then all you have to do is track down a cheap SIM only deal from our guide, and you could make a real saving over going for a contract deal.

Showing 0 of 0 deals ? Sort By Searching for deals... Please hold on for a second.

Our hands on LG G7 ThinQ review in brief

A decent step forward for LG

Screen size: 6.1-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | Rear camera: 16MP | Weight: 162g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4-6GB | Storage: 64-128GB | External storage: microSD up to 400GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Large, bright screen

Ace looking camera

So-called Boombox speaker

Less battery capacity

As you would probably expect, the LG G7 ThinQ improves on the LG G6 in pretty much every possible area. Despite having a larger display, it's actually lighter than its predecessor. And there are boosts for its chipset, camera, audio and the natural release with Oreo Android. Our early impressions are very positive.

Yes, we would have liked to see the step up to OLED instead of LCD and the battery capacity appears to be smaller rather than larger, but if you want a genuine alternative to the Galaxys and iPhones of this world then you don't have to look much further than the LG G7 ThinQ.

Read TechRadar's full hands on LG G7 ThinQ review