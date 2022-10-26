Best iPhone 14 Pro Max plans in Australia (October 2022)

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the new premium phone from Apple. There’s been a few upgrades with this latest model, including a 48MP quad-pixel sensor, an updated processor and an always-on display. It all comes at the steep price of AU$1,899, so should you get it from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, or somewhere else entirely?

If you're looking for a way to save some money, we recommend getting the iPhone 14 Pro Max on a plan with Vodafone. That's because Vodafone offers the cheapest 14 Pro Max plan, and it also has a good trade-in deal you can take advantage of. In addition to the credit you'll receive for trading-in your older phone, Vodafone will also give you an extra AU$150 credit on top.

Telstra and Apple are offering trade-in deals too, but we think Vodafone's got the best value for money overall. If you decide to buy the phone outright, check out our recommendations for SIM-only plans to get a good data deal. On this page, we've chosen the best iPhone 14 Pro Max plans, and highlighted any deals you need to know about.

Noteworthy iPhone 14 Pro Max deals

Before committing to a phone contract, these are the iPhone 14 Pro Max deals worth knowing about:

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max plans: our picks

Best overall iPhone 14 Pro Max plan

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) | 40GB data | 24 months | AU$119.12p/m If you're looking for the cheapest plan on Apple's most expensive phone, Vodafone's got you covered. We'd recommend pairing the iPhone 14 Pro Max with Vodafone's AU$40 Lite plan, which will get you 40GB of data and 5G connectivity for AU$119.12 a month. While that is quite pricey, consider that Optus' cheapest plan will set you back AU$128.11 a month and only get you 30GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,858.88

Best premium iPhone 14 Pro Max plan

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256GB) | 40GB data | 24 months | AU$127.45p/m If you want more storage on your new iPhone, you can sign up to the 256GB model with Vodafone for AU$127.45 a month. On the AU$40 Lite plan, that gets you the flagship device with 40GB of data to burn through each month and a growing 5G network. Optus has your next cheapest option with 30GB a month for AU$136.45 each billing, which shakes out to be AU$9 more a month compared to Vodafone. Total cost over 24 months is AU$3,058.80

Cheap iPhone 14 Pro Max plans

With a starting price of AU$1,899, there's no getting around the fact that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is an expensive investment. If you're looking to lower your monthly repayments, you could opt to get the phone on a 36-month contract. This will lower your monthly phone repayments, but you'll be tied to your chosen telco for longer, which could mean you end up paying more for your data than you would on a SIM-only plan. An alternative is Numobile, which allows you to rent the iPhone 14 Pro Max for a set period.

Compare telco plans for iPhone 14 Pro Max

You want the biggest and best from Apple? Look no further than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s now boasting a 48MP camera (bumped up from last year’s 12MP) and an interesting take on the notch (it can now shrink and expand to show you notifications and the like). Prices start at AU$1,899 – here’s how much each plan costs from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone:

iPhone 14 Pro Max @ Telstra (24m term)

Basic (40GB) Essential (180GB) Premium (300GB) 128GB AU$137.12 AU$147.12 AU$168.12 256GB AU$145 AU$155 AU$176 512GB AU$158.37 AU$168.37 AU$189.37 1TB AU$172.54 AU$182.54 AU$203.54

iPhone 14 Pro Max @ Optus (24m term)

S (30GB) M (100GB) L (220GB) XL (360GB) Plus (500GB)* 128GB AU$128.11 AU$138.11 AU$148.11 AU$168.11 AU$148.11 256GB AU$136.45 AU$146.45 AU$156.45 AU$176.45 AU$156.45 512GB AU$149.77 AU$159.77 AU$169.77 AU$189.77 AU$169.77 1TB AU$164.35 AU$174.35 AU$184.35 AU$204.35 AU$184.35

* AU$69p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$89p/m.

iPhone 14 Pro Max @ Vodafone (24m term)

Lite (40GB) Lite+ (80GB) Super (250GB) Super+ (500GB) Unlimited 128GB AU$119.12 AU$124.12 AU$129.12 AU$134.12 AU$139.12 256GB AU$127.45 AU$132.45 AU$137.45 AU$142.45 AU$147.45 512GB AU$140.79 AU$145.79 AU$150.79 AU$155.79 AU$160.79 1TB AU$155.37 AU$160.37 AU$165.37 AU$170.37 AU$175.37

Outright iPhone 14 Pro Max deals

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available to buy outright from these major retailers:

Outright iPhone 14 Pro Max prices Storage 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Price AU$1,899 AU$2,099 AU$2,419 AU$2,769 Colours Black, white, gold, dark purple Black, white, gold, dark purple Black, white, gold, dark purple Black, white, gold, dark purple

iPhone 14 Pro Max at a glance: what you need to know

iPhone 14 Pro Max: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 16 | Screen size: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR (up to 120Hz) | Resolution: 2796 x 1290 | CPU: A16 Bionic | Memory: N/A | Weight: 240g | Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto | Front camera: 12MP

To put it simply, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the biggest and best of everything in an iPhone. Some of those headline features include incredible cameras, a faster processor and an always-on display that’s got a completely new take on the notch. It all comes at a cost though, with prices starting at AU$1,899.

Of all the advancements the 14 Pro Max has received, we’re most excited about the camera upgrades. After years of outfitting its phones with a 12MP lens (seriously, we’re talking since the iPhone 7), Apple has finally graced the iPhone with a 48MP sensor. It does this by pixel binning, which combines 4 pixels into one – something that Samsung has been doing for a while now. The result is beautiful images with greater colour.

The three-camera array on the back also includes a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto, which both come with new sensors, improving shots in low-light. The lenses aren’t the only thing making the iPhone’s photos better though, there’s also Apple’s Photonic Engine making improvements behind the scenes. Photonic Engine is software that uses existing computational power and AI to upgrade image quality, even when using the uncompressed RAW format.

Unlike the regular iPhone 14, the 14 Pro Max has a brand-new processor inside – the A16 Bionic chip. It’s this chipset that lends more power to the phone’s photography capabilities, though unfortunately, it doesn’t result in better battery life than the iPhone 13 Pro Max (a little more on that below). Testing has shown that the A16 Bionic is marginally more powerful than the A15, and is still outpacing the CPUs in Samsung and Google devices.

Going back to battery life, our testing has found that the iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn’t give you more hours of juice compared to the 13 Pro Max. While Apple is promising 29 hours of video playback, our own experience found that only 26 hours were possible with limited use indoors. We think the battery drain can be pinned on the new always-on display, with outdoor use in bright sunlight depleting it faster.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets you a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, and a pretty innovative take on the divisive notch. Apple has filled the once dead space surrounding the notch with pixels, which now animate the area with alerts and notifications. The space is called Dynamic Island, and it shrinks and expands when you tap it, showing notifications for Maps, music, calls and more.