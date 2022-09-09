Apple iPhone 14 plans and deals: these are the best offers now available

The iPhone 14 has finally landed. If you’re looking to buy one of the new devices (of which there are four), we’ve curated all the available iPhone 14 pre-order deals from retailers and telcos right here.

To recap, the four new devices include the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. You’ll notice that last year’s iPhone mini is no more, and the empty space has been filled by the new iPhone 14 Plus.

We’ve got one word to sum up iPhone 14 deals: trade-in. There are lots of trade-in offers available on the iPhone 14, with Apple, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all offering the chance to save on the new device by handing in an older iPhone.

So, if you’ve got an older device to trade-in, it could prove lucrative in terms of getting you a sweet discount on the brand-new iPhone 14 range. If you want to learn more, we have an in-depth guide to iPhone 14 pre-orders.

If you’re looking to buy the device outright, the iPhone 14 is available to pre-order from several retailers, including Amazon (opens in new tab), JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) and others. At the time of writing, though, there aren’t any outright discounts on the iPhone 14.

If you already know which device you want, click the links to the left to jump ahead to the iPhone you’re after.

Telco iPhone 14 plans compared

Apple’s iPhone 14 is the new standard model in the series, with a 6.1-inch display and the same A15 Bionic chip that was available in last year’s iPhone 13. It has a starting price of AU$1,399 outright, and here’s how much it costs from each telco:

iPhone 14 @ Telstra (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 @ Telstra (opens in new tab)

Basic (40GB) Essential (180GB) Premium (300GB) 128GB AU$115.87 AU$125.87 AU$146.87 256GB AU$123.79 AU$133.79 AU$154.79 512GB AU$137.12 AU$147.12 AU$168.12

iPhone 14 @ Optus (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 @ Optus (opens in new tab)

S (30GB) M (100GB) L (220GB) XL (360GB) Plus (500GB)* 128GB AU$107.29 AU$117.29 AU$127.29 AU$147.29 AU$127.29 256GB AU$114.79 AU$124.79 AU$134.79 AU$154.79 AU$134.79 512GB AU$128.11 AU$138.11 AU$148.11 AU$168.11 AU$148.11

* AU$69p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$89p/m.

iPhone 14 @ Vodafone (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 @ Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Lite (40GB) Lite+ (80GB) Super (250GB) Super+ (500GB) Unlimited 128GB AU$98.29 AU$103.29 AU$108.29 AU$113.29 AU$118.29 256GB AU$105.79 AU$110.79 AU$115.79 AU$120.79 AU$125.79 512GB AU$119.12 AU$124.12 AU$129.12 AU$134.12 AU$139.12

Telco iPhone 14 Plus plans compared

The iPhone 14 Plus brings big screen fun to a lower price point, so you don’t have to fork out the extra cash to get a screen the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max (which is 6.7-inches). Prices start at AU$1,579, and here’s what the telcos are offering:

iPhone 14 Plus @ Telstra (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 Plus @ Telstra (opens in new tab)

Basic (40GB) Essential (180GB) Premium (300GB) 128GB AU$123.79 AU$133.79 AU$154.79 256GB AU$130.87 AU$140.87 AU$161.87 512GB AU$145 AU$155 AU$176

iPhone 14 Plus @ Optus (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 Plus @ Optus (opens in new tab)

S (30GB) M (100GB) L (220GB) XL (360GB) Plus (500GB)* 128GB AU$114.79 AU$124.79 AU$134.79 AU$154.79 AU$134.79 256GB AU$121.87 AU$131.87 AU$141.87 AU$161.87 AU$141.87 512GB AU$136.45 AU$146.45 AU$156.45 AU$176.45 AU$156.45

* AU$69p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$89p/m.

iPhone 14 Plus @ Vodafone (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 Plus @ Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Lite (40GB) Lite+ (80GB) Super (250GB) Super+ (500GB) Unlimited 128GB AU$105.79 AU$110.79 AU$115.79 AU$120.79 AU$125.79 256GB AU$112.87 AU$117.87 AU$122.87 AU$127.87 AU$132.87 512GB AU$127.45 AU$132.45 AU$137.45 AU$142.45 AU$147.45

Telco iPhone 14 Pro plans compared

The iPhone 14 Pro has received genuine upgrades, including a 48MP camera (up from 12MP), an always-on display and an intriguing new take on the notch (it’s become an interface which Apple is calling 'Dynamic Island'). Here’s how much each plan from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone costs:

iPhone 14 Pro @ Telstra (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 Pro @ Telstra (opens in new tab)

Basic (40GB) Essential (180GB) Premium (300GB) 128GB AU$130.87 AU$140.87 AU$161.87 256GB AU$137.12 AU$147.12 AU$168.12 512GB AU$150.45 AU$160.45 AU$181.45 1TB AU$166.29 AU$176.29 AU$197.29

iPhone 14 Pro @ Optus (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 Pro @ Optus (opens in new tab)

S (30GB) M (100GB) L (220GB) XL (360GB) Plus (500GB)* 128GB AU$121.87 AU$131.87 AU$141.87 AU$161.87 AU$141.87 256GB AU$127.69 AU$137.69 AU$147.69 AU$167.69 AU$147.69 512GB AU$142.69 AU$152.69 AU$162.69 AU$182.69 AU$162.69 1TB AU$157.27 AU$167.27 AU$177.27 AU$197.27 AU$177.27

* AU$69p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$89p/m.

iPhone 14 Pro @ Vodafone (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 Pro @ Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Lite (40GB) Lite+ (80GB) Super (250GB) Super+ (500GB) Unlimited 128GB AU$112.87 AU$117.87 AU$122.87 AU$127.87 AU$132.87 256GB AU$119.12 AU$124.12 AU$129.12 AU$134.12 AU$139.12 512GB AU$133.70 AU$138.70 AU$143.70 AU$148.70 AU$153.70 1TB AU$148.29 AU$153.29 AU$158.29 AU$163.29 AU$168.29

Telco iPhone 14 Pro Max plans compared

You want the biggest and best from Apple? Look no further than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s now boasting a 48MP camera (bumped up from last year’s 12MP) and an interesting take on the notch (it can now shrink and expand to show you notifications and the like). Prices start at AU$1,899, and here’s what the telcos are offering:

iPhone 14 Pro Max @ Telstra (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 Pro Max @ Telstra (opens in new tab)

Basic (40GB) Essential (180GB) Premium (300GB) 128GB AU$137.12 AU$147.12 AU$168.12 256GB AU$145 AU$155 AU$176 512GB AU$158.37 AU$168.37 AU$189.37 1TB AU$172.54 AU$182.54 AU$203.54

iPhone 14 Pro Max @ Optus (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 Pro Max @ Optus (opens in new tab)

S (30GB) M (100GB) L (220GB) XL (360GB) Plus (500GB)* 128GB AU$128.11 AU$138.11 AU$148.11 AU$168.11 AU$148.11 256GB AU$136.45 AU$146.45 AU$156.45 AU$176.45 AU$156.45 512GB AU$149.77 AU$159.77 AU$169.77 AU$189.77 AU$169.77 1TB AU$164.35 AU$174.35 AU$184.35 AU$204.35 AU$184.35

* AU$69p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$89p/m.

iPhone 14 Pro Max @ Vodafone (24m term)

Click here to order the iPhone 14 Pro Max @ Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Lite (40GB) Lite+ (80GB) Super (250GB) Super+ (500GB) Unlimited 128GB AU$119.12 AU$124.12 AU$129.12 AU$134.12 AU$139.12 256GB AU$127.45 AU$132.45 AU$137.45 AU$142.45 AU$147.45 512GB AU$140.79 AU$145.79 AU$150.79 AU$155.79 AU$160.79 1TB AU$155.37 AU$160.37 AU$165.37 AU$170.37 AU$175.37

Buying outright

The iPhone 14 range is available for outright pre-orders from these retailers:

Cheapest iPhone 14 plans

If you’re looking for the cheapest iPhone 14 plan on the market, you’ll be looking at the 128GB model on a 36-month contract. While a 36-month contract will lower your monthly bill, you’ll likely end up paying more in the long run, so consider this before signing up. Below is an automatically updated list of the cheapest monthly options from the major telcos:

The iPhone 14 is available for pre-order now, and for most devices, the pre-order period will run for exactly one week. If you pre-order, Apple has said the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be delivered on September 16. The only exception is the iPhone 14 Plus, which is delayed until October 7.

How much will the iPhone 14 cost?

iPhone 14 | from AU$1,399

| from AU$1,399 iPhone 14 Plus | from AU$1,579

| from AU$1,579 iPhone 14 Pro | from AU$1,749

| from AU$1,749 iPhone 14 Pro Max | from AU$1,899

The cost of this year’s iPhone 14 range has gone up AU$50 across the board, as compared to the iPhone 13 range that launched last year. While we don’t know for certain the reason for the price hike, we would speculate that it’s because the Australian dollar has lost its value against the US dollar.

That means that the iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage will set you back AU$1,399, while the iPhone 13 with the same amount of storage was available for AU$1,349 when it first launched in September last year.