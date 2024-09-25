Best iPhone 16 Pro Max plans in Australia (September 2024)

The biggest and most powerful iPhone ever is here, and there are plenty of viable iPhone 16 Pro Max plans to choose from. With an absolutely massive 6.9-inch display, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is for those who don't mind stretching out their pants pockets in exchange for a massive screen for gaming and watching, combined with the power, camera control, Apple Intelligence and Titanium frame of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Unsurprisingly, all that size and power comes at a pretty hefty price, which is why opting to combine your new iPhone 16 Pro Max with a plan from a major telco could be the way to go. While you'll end up paying a touch more than if you were to buy outright and pair it with one of our best SIM-only plans, paying over a longer contract can feel a lot easier on your conscience, and is less impactful for some on your bank account.

While Apple's behemoth handset is available from Amazon, The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi, Optus and Vodafone are offering some enticing deals right now. Despite Optus' offering of up to AU$1,500 back when you trade in an eligible device, we think Vodafone is offering the best plans right now, thanks to significant discounts on their, Small Plan, Medium Plan and Large Plan, bonus AU$150 on trade-ins, free three-month Binge subscription and ability to take AU$1,299 off your iPhone 16 Pro Max when paired with the AU$79 Promo Plan over 36 months.

Whether you're looking for the most affordable plan for your new monster iPhone 16 Pro or the monthly data to match its 6.9-inch display, these are the best iPhone 16 Pro Max plans.

Best iPhone 16 Pro Max plans: our picks

Best overall iPhone 16 Pro Max plan

Best premium iPhone 16 Pro Max plan

Compare iPhone 16 Pro Max telco plans

Want to make sure you're making the right purchase? Here's every plan that Vodafone, Telstra and Optus are offering on the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro Max over a 24-month contract.

Other iPhone 16 Pro Max deals

Amazon | Get up to AU$800 in trade-in value If Amazon is your go-to for all purchases, if you're looking to trade-in your old handset to go towards your new iPhone 16 Pro Max, then there's no need to look elsewhere. At Amazon, you can take up to AU$800 off your new device by trading in your old one.

Optus - Pair your new iPhone 16 Pro Max with Optus' AU$69 Promo plan over 36-months and get Upgrade and Protect for free While Optus isn't quite matching the value provided by Vodafone, this isn't a deal to turn your nose up at. Pair your iPhone 16 Pro Max with the Optus AU$69 Promo Plan over 36 months and you'll get Optus' Upgrade and Protect plan for free – valued at AU$540. This plan allows you to upgrade to new devices early, and replace your handset if damaged.

Apple | Get AU$50-AU$1,125 via trade-in Vodafone and Optus are both offering more value when trading in your old device, but if you'd rather buy outright there's plenty to be happy about with Apple's offering. By trading in your iPad, Apple Watch or iPhone, you can earn up to AU$1,125 towards your new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Kogan | Kogan First members get AU$100 of credit AU$100 credit might not sound like the most incredible deal when you're spending upwards of AU$2,147 on your new Pro Max iPhone 16, but if you're a regular shopper on Kogan looking to buy outright, it might be worth it. This deal is only for Kogan First members, but you can sign up with a 14-day free trial.

Amazon | Get up to AU$800 in trade-in value If Amazon is your go-to for any purchase, then you can get a solid deal by trading in your old device. It doesn't have to be a phone, you can trade in smartwatches and tablets too, but the value here doesn't match that of Apple or the three telcos.

What are the new features for the iPhone 16 Pro Max?

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the biggest, most powerful iPhone ever and we feel comfortable saying that it can go head-to-head with any top-tier flagship smartphone on the market.

A truly massive 6.9-inches, the iPhone 16 Pro Max dwarfs both the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max that come in at 6.7-inches. However, its dimensions are only a few millimetres larger than its predecessor, with dimensions 163mm x 77.6mm x 8.25mm that make it just 3.1mm taller and 0.9mm wider. This means that if you've had no issues with gripping the 15 Pro Max or 15 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will suit you just fine as we feel very little difference in-hand.



What is noticeable is its vast screen size, and all-new Camera Control button (that Apple insists isn't a button). The iPhone 16 Pro Max's design is nearly identical to its predecessor, except for the new button in town. The volume buttons, power button and Action Button are now joined by a new button: Camera Control. Similar in size to the power button, Camera Control is a multipurpose button that can recognise physical presses, and lighter pressure to enable haptic response and gestures. It also offers instant access to the camera and, with those other presses and gestures, to various lens and camera settings and customisations.

The core specs of the Pro Max display haven't changed from its predecessor, but they're still worthy of applause. It has a screen that supports HDR, True Tone, always-on display, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and ProMotion. The latter lets the screen fluidly adjust from a power-sipping 1Hz up to a speedy and super-smooth 120Hz, which is great for gaming and watching sports.

However, one key note is that the difference between the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, is much smaller. Really, with the Pro now sporting the Pro Max's 5x tetraprism lens, the only difference is the superior screen size and battery of the Pro Max.

While you can't get it in the beautiful pink, teal and ultramarine of the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, just like the iPhone 16 Pro the Pro Max comes in four distinctly premium-looking titanium colourways. Starting at AU$2,149 and 256GB of data and going all the way up to 1TB, the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in Desert Titanium, Black Titanium, Natural Titanium and White Titanium.