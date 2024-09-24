The Best iPhone 16 Plus plans in Australia (September 2024)

The iPhone Pro Max reigns as Apple's biggest and most powerful phone, but if you want a large display and have no need for the extra power, the iPhone 16 Plus is for you. With a massive 6.7-inch display, this handset is perfect if you enjoy streaming and mobile gaming, or just like reading on a larger screen.

Announced in early September at Apple's Glowtime event, the iPhone 16 Plus is available at JB-Hi-FI, The Good Guys and Amazon. Paying it off over time can be a lot easier mentally and on your bank account though, especially when you pair it with a plan. While the device payments themselves are interest-free, the plans will see you pay a touch more in the long run – so if you would rather purchase it outright, we recommend doing so with one of our best SIM-only plans.

Right now you will earn a gift card worth up to AU$1,500 when you trade in your old device with Optus, but Vodafone is the telco to go with thanks to its offering of AU$150 bonus trade-in value (on top of its regular offering of up to AU$1,350), three months of Binge – one of the best streaming services – and discounts on its higher-data plans' monthly cost. You can also take AU$1,299 off the price of your new iPhone when you pair it with Vodafone's AU$79 Promo Plan over 36 months.

It can be tricky to know what's a good deal at the best of times, but when you add that to monthly data you need, the cost of the phone itself and connectivity, it can be a lot to handle. Luckily, that's what we're here for – these are the best iPhone 16 Plus plans for two very different users.

Best iPhone 16 Plus plans: our picks

Best overall iPhone 16 Plus plan

Best premium iPhone 16 Plus plan

Compare iPhone 16 Plus telco plans

Those plans above not tickling your fancy? Want to weigh up your options? Here's a quick look at what you'll pay each month for the 128GB iPhone 16 Plus over a 24-month contract at Optus, Vodafone and Telstra.

Other iPhone 16 Plus deals

Vodafone | Save $1299 on your iPhone 16 Plus when paired with a AU$79 plan over 36 months If you love eating through your monthly data pool, then this deal is made for you. Pair any model of the iPhone 16 Plus with Vodafone's AU$79 Promo Plan over 36 months and you'll take AU$1,299 off the price of the device – making it just AU$300. Credit is applied to your bill each month, rather than being delivered in one lump sum, but your monthly bill will be less than AU$100.

Amazon | Trade-in your old device & get up to $800 towards your new iPhone 16 Plus If you're looking to buy outright, this might the best deal – especially if you don't mind trading in your old device. If you earn the full AU$800, your new iPhone 16 will cost only AU$599.

Optus - Pair your new iPhone 16 Plus with Optus' AU$69 Promo plan over 36-months and get Upgrade and Protect for free While you can earn up to AU$1,500 via trade-in, the actual deal Optus is offering is its Upgrade and Protect plan for free when you combine an iPhone 16 Plus with its AU$69 Promo Plan. Normally AU$15/month, this deal means you’ll save up to AU$540 over 36 months, but there are still some costs involved. If you damage your current phone, then you can upgrade to a shiny new one for AU$249. You’re also able to upgrade to a new phone, even if you’ve not yet paid off your current one in its entirety.

Apple | iPhone 16 Plus | Up to AU$1,125 off with a trade-in at Apple Apple isn't offering any deals at the moment, but if you'd prefer to buy your new iPhone 16 Plus outright directly from Apple and don't mind trading in your old phone (or Apple Watch and Tablet) you can take a good amount off your new handset.

Kogan | Kogan First members get AU$100 of credit If you're looking to buy outright without trading in your old handset, this is a deal worth considering – especially if you shop on Kogan regularly. By signing up as a Kogan First member (free for 14 days) you will grab AU$100 credit to go towards your next purchase when you buy an iPhone 16 Plus.

What are the new features for the iPhone 16 Plus?

The big-screen of the iPhone 16 Plus is a hefty upgrade that will leave you very happy. The key upgrades from the iPhone 15 Plus are its Apple Action Button and the customisation it provides, A18 Chip and new Camera Control.

The iPhone 16 Plus excels in its photography, though – especially compared to its predecessor. The 48-megapixel main and 12MP ultrawide cameras are versatile shooters that, combined with better procession, new photo-taking styles and the Camera Control, make for an incredible snapping experience.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max sports the biggest iPhone display and the longest-lasting battery, but the iPhone 16 Plus will still last plenty long enough for most users. It will easily see you through from early morning to late evening, and the faster charging speeds are a welcome addition.

The iPhone 16 Plus is the best iteration of a big-screen iPhone made for masses. Not everyone that wants a large display needs (or wants to pay for) everything the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers. The Plus offers all-new features like the Camera Control and awesome performance thanks to its A18 chip, with an abundance of the best features that were previously locked away on Pro models.

While the iPhone 15 Plus is still a more-than satisfactory device, if you currently have anything older the 16 Plus might be worth the upgrade – especially if you love taking photos. Coming in the same five beautiful colourways of the iPhone 16, the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models of the iPhone 16 Plus will set you back AU1,599 / AU$1,799 / AU$2,149.