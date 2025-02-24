Want to save even more on a new iPhone 16e? Don't miss these top Australian preorder offers

After months of rumours and excitement, the iPhone SE 4 is finally here – and it's not an iPhone SE at all. Proving the majority of rumours wrong, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e, expanding the iPhone 16 family to five with a AU$999 smartphone powerful enough to handle Apple Intelligence, and preorders went live at 12:00am AEDT on Saturday February 22. The device will become available on February 28, so you've still got plenty of time to get the early-bird deals that are available.

Powered by the same 3-nanometer A18 chip that motors the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, the iPhone 16e offers a more affordable route to a near-flagship Apple experience. Of course, the drastically cut costs have seen the iPhone 16e fall short of its mainline siblings in some key areas – namely a single 48MP 2-in-1 camera and the return of the notch featuring a 12MP TrueDepth camera as opposed to the dynamic island we've gotten used to.

However, the best cheap phones offer a near-premium experience despite those cost-cutting efforts, and Apple's new affordable smartphone looks to do just that with its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, aluminium build and IP68 durability. It even has the iPhone 16's Action Button, wireless charging and a supposed 26 hours of video playback on a single charge thanks to the additional power efficiency provided by Apple's all-new C1 modem chip, which is massively impressive for a sub AU$1000 smartphone.

If you're ensconced in the Apple family, but have been putting off upgrading due to high costs of even older iPhone models, the iPhone 16e offers a much more affordable option just as previous generations of iPhone SE have done – though it has dropped the SE's exciting colours, coming only in Black and White

As with any big release from a major phone manufacturer, the top Australian Telcos like Vodafone and Optus, and key retailers like Apple, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys are all in on the action, with some enticing deals to boot. Whether you're looking for the best price, trade-in deal or the best iPhone 16e plan, we've got everything you need below.

Best iPhone 16e preorder deals

iPhone 16e | Up to AU$1,060 off with a trade-in at Apple You'd need to trade an iPhone 15 Pro Max to earn the full amount, but there's still value to be had when trading an older, less valuable phone. For example, an 128GB iPhone 13 in good condition could earn you up to AU$320, and if you're the owner of the 2nd Gen iPhone SE, you can take up to AU$270 off the price of your new iPhone SE 4 (ahem, 16e) by trading it in.

iPhone 16e (128GB) | AU$10 plan discount plus double data Vodafone is offering the best SIM plan between Australia's big three telcos by far right now, and that doesn't change for the iPhone 16e. On all three of its plans, you get double data and a AU$10 discount over the first 12 months, making this the best option for value hunters and data munchers alike. The Small plan costs only AU$80.62 over the first 12 months, before it spikes to AU$90.62 – which is still AU$3 cheaper than Optus' offering. Plus you get three free months of Binge!

iPhone 16e | Get up to AU$1,315 off via trade-in Other than being AU$2 cheaper than RRP at AU$997, if you have an older device that you'd like to use to make this already-affordable iPhone even moreso by trading it in. With an online quote, instant e-gift card and free returns, you don't even need to leave the couch. Given The Good Guys are offering the same price, you might even be able to get it cheaper – but that will be up to JB's discretion... and your bartering talent.

iPhone 16e| Get up to AU$1,315 off via trade-in If The Good Guys is your go-to for all big tech purchases, then there's no reason why it shouldn't be for the iPhone 16e as you'll get the exact same trade-in offering as JB Hi-Fi above. The Good Guys biggest selling point – its price-beat system – isn't in place yet (at least online) for the iPhone 16e. If you're willing to wait to see if you can get it down to AU$987, it might be best to wait til Feb 28.

iPhone 16e | Up to AU$$1315 in trade-in credit Telstra is offering no deals on the iPhone 16e, and Apple's latest iPhone with Telstra's most affordable plan will set you back AU$106.62p/m over 24 months. However, Telstra does offer a trade-in system with an upper value that matches The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi, and you can purchase the iPhone 16e outright from them.

FAQ

When do iPhone 16e preorders go live?

(Image credit: Apple / Future)

With the iPhone 16e went live for preorder at 12:00am AEDT, Saturday February 22 from Apple and the retailers above. As for when it will become available properly, Apple's new affordability-focused iPhone will be available for regular purchase on February 28.

iPhone 16e: key information

We know… everything! Well, everything we can know without having it in our hands – but be sure to keep an eye on our phones coverage so you get our thoughts as soon as we go hands-on to see if it's a contender for our best phones list. We're still musing about what the 'e' in iPhone 16e actually means, though.

Interested in upgrading to what we were sure was going to be the iPhone SE 4? Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 16e, how it differs to its iPhone 16 family, and whether it's the right iPhone for you.

The iPhone 16e is basically this generation's iPhone SE, but its AU$999 price point is much more expensive than the AU$719 launch price of the iPhone SE 2022. In fact, it's a lot closer in price to what you'll find an iPhone 14 for in 2025 – so it comes as no surprise that the iPhone 14 has been discontinued by Apple at the same time.

Now, if the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 is smaller than you're willing to go for, the cheapest iPhone you can buy with a large display, from Apple at least, is the AU$1,399 iPhone 15 Plus.

Crucially, and what makes it capable of powering Apple Intelligence when even the iPhone 15 cannot, is that the iPhone 16e sports the same 3-nanometer A18 processor boasted by the iPhone 16. It also steals the iPhone 16's Action Button, along with being able to run Visual Intelligence – letting you point the camera at animals, plants, restaurants and even event flyers to get information.

That's about where the similarities between the mainline family and its affordable sibling end. And the price difference is most obvious in the 16e's camera offerings, with just a singular 48MP camera that shoots at 24MP by default (and up to 4K 60fps video), compared to the iPhone 16 dual array of the iPhone 16.

One positive is the 16e's Super Retina XDR display, which is nice to have at an affordable price point. However, for many users, this screen is quickly tarnished by the notch featuring a 12MP TrueDepth camera, as opposed to the Dynamic Island feature introduced by the iPhone 14 Pro. It does, however, enable Face ID.

On top of that, the iPhone 16e boasts a notable technological update – Apple's C1 chip, its first homegrown cellular modem. We don't know much about it, but Apple claims its added power efficiency provides up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge – four hours more than the iPhone 16.

As for its build, Apple has armoured the display with a ceramic shield and the device itself is made with pace-grade aluminium, and it also offers an IP68 rating that matches the durability of the entire iPhone 16 family.

What's new?

While it might not be the iPhone SE 4 we thought it was going to be (well, not explicitly), there are a few key things to know about the all-new iPhone 16e.

AU$999 starting price

Apple's C1 chip, its first homegrown cellular modem

Action Button programmable to run Visual Intelligence

2-in-1 fusion 48MP camera

iPhone 16e: specs comparison