Best iPhone 16 Pro plans in Australia (September 2024)

Released on the 20th of September alongside the Pro Max, Plus and regular iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Pro is the most powerful iPhone you can get that will still comfortably fit in your pocket. Just 6.3-inches to the iPhone 16 Pro Max's 6.9-inches, we called this handset one of the best iPhones ever in our iPhone 16 Pro review.

Offering more than enough power for most users with AI functionality through Apple Intelligence, incredible camera performance and an all-new Camera Control button, the 16 Pro is a more-than worthy upgrade on its predecessor. While it will set you back a pretty penny, you can buy the 16 Pro from major retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Amazon and The Good Guys – but we'd recommend pairing it with one of your best SIM-only plans to reduce costs as much as possible.

Available from the big three telcos outright or on 12, 24 or 36 month plans, there's a few tasty deals to be had right now on Apple's newest all-powerful iPhones. While Optus is offering up to AU$1,500 when you trade-in an eligible device, we think Vodafone is offering the best iPhone 16 Pro plans. Whether you want the cheapest plan or massive amounts of data, Vodafone is giving subscribers AU$150 bonus trade-in value and three free months of Binge – one of the best streaming services around – and you can take AU$1,299 off the device price by pairing it with its AU$79 Promo Plan.

Best iPhone 16 Pro plans: our picks

Best overall iPhone 16 Pro plan

iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) | 50GB | 24 Months | AU$121.50p/m If you're looking for the most value from your iPhone 16 Pro plan, then it's hard to beat Vodafone's Small Plan. With your 128GB Pro iPhone, you'll get 5G connectivity and 50GB of data that is more than enough for most users. Plus, until the end of October, you can grab an extra AU$150 on any trade-in value you earn plus a 3-month subscription to Binge for free. Total Cost over 24 months | AU$2,916

Best premium iPhone 16 Pro plan

Compare iPhone 16 Pro telco plans

Not convinced by the plans above or just want to check all your options? Here's every plan that Vodafone, Telstra and Optus are offering on the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro over a 24-month contract.

Other iPhone 16 Pro deals

Vodafone | Save $1299 on your iPhone 16 Pro when paired with a AU$79 plan over 36 months While it does end up being slightly more expensive than the 300GB and 500GB Medium and Large plans, pairing the iPhone 16 Pro with the 600GB Vodafone Extra Large Plan will take AU$1,299 off the RRP of your phone – that's a saving of AU$36p/m and a total cost of AU$1,877.92.

Amazon | Trade-in your old device & get up to $800 towards your new iPhone 16 Plus If you're looking to buy outright, this might the best deal – especially if you don't mind trading in your old device. If you earn the full AU$800, your new iPhone 16 will cost only AU$599.

Optus - Pair your new iPhone 16 Pro with Optus' AU$69 Promo plan over 36-months and get Upgrade and Protect for free It might not sound like much compared to the deal above, but it adds up to quite the value. While the plan itself offers plenty to enjoy for AU$69 thanks to 360GB of monthly data, the real value comes from the AU$540 Upgrade and Protect plan – that allows you to upgrade to new devices early and replace your damaged phone – for free.

Apple | Get AU$50-AU$1,125 via trade-in If you want to buy outright – or just don't need a SIM-plan for your new phone – then opting to buy directly through Apple could be the play. Depending on what device your trading in and its condition, you can get up to AU$1,125 towards your iPhone 16 Pro, and you can even pay it off over 24 months on a 0% interest plan.

Kogan | Kogan First members get AU$100 of credit AU$100 isn't the biggest saving when you're spending upwards of AU$1,797 on a new phone, but if you're regularly shopping on Kogan this is a nice little deal. While it won't come through instantly, when you buy an iPhone 16 Pro on Kogan you'll receive AU$100 credit to go towards your next purchase 30 days later. This deal is only for Kogan First members, but you can sign up with a 14-day free trial.

Amazon | Get up to AU$800 in trade-in value If Amazon is your go-to for any purchase, then you can get a solid deal by trading in your old device. It doesn't have to be a phone, you can trade in smartwatches and tablets too, but the value here doesn't match that of Apple or the three telcos.

What are the new features for the iPhone 16 Pro?

Announced on September 10th at Apple's Glowtime event, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at AU$1,799 for the 128GB model. It also comes in five more toned-down or sophisticated colours compared to the more fun colourways of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, those being Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium.

The iPhone 16 Pro sports a display that is considerably larger than that of its predecessor, but the difference is also a lot more significant than the 0.18-inches on the specs sheet, thanks to the smaller bezels of the 16 Pro's 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 16 Pro also offers the all-new Camera Control button that lets you snap photos like a digital camera and quickly select from different modes.

Speaking of the 16 Pro's camera, if you love taking photos it might be worth the upgrade, even if you're the proud owner of an iPhone 15 Pro, thanks to its 5x optical zoom periscope camera that was previously locked away on the Pro Max. More than that, it has a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, and the iPhone 16 Pro's 48MP main lens has a new faster sensor that allows for 4K video capture at 120fps.

With a new A18 Pro chip to easily power Apple's new AI functionality through Apple Intelligence and a larger battery than ever before, the iPhone 16 Pro is the best iPhone yet – especially if you want to avoid the massive screen of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is also the best iPhone you can get if you don't require large amounts of storage, as it starts at 128GB, with options through to 1TB.