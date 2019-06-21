The best Honor 20 deals in June 2019

In recent years, there has been a rise in 'affordable flagships'. By this we mean, top-end phones that are just a little bit more affordable than the best of the best. With Honor 20 deals, that's exactly what you're getting.

Honor's latest venture has come big, filling the phone with an impressive camera, high-powered battery and a processor to match. It's even continued the rising trend of pin-hole cameras, meaning that extra bit of screen space. And yet, despite all these features, investing in Honor 20 deals won't cost you all that much.

The device fits into a similar price bracket to the likes of the OnePlus 7 deals and Samsung Galaxy S10 deals of the world. That means whether you decide to get it on a contract or SIM-free, you'll be getting a more affordable price than some of the other mobile phone deals now out there.

However, Honor 20 deals do come with one major caveat. Currently, the phone is affected by the same issues as Huawei. That means Honor is in a bit of a standoff with Google and we aren't sure what exactly will happen to the phone in the long run.

Either way, the Honor 20 stands out as an exceptional device for its price. We've tracked down all of the best Honor 20 deals on the market and gathered them here. From the cheapest contracts to the biggest data options, this is the place to find all of the best offers.

Unlocked Honor 20 SIM-free deals

Got some spare cash lying around to get this device SIM-free? That makes sense, it can be a much more affordable way of getting a new smartphone in the long term and means you can pair it with a SIM only deal that works best for you.

So what should you expect to pay? Well this brand new device is dropping with an RRP of £399.99, making it relatively affordable in the world of high-end smartphones. So take a look at the contract deals above and the best SIM only prices to see what you could save.

Honor 20 review in brief High-end specs at an affordable price tag SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.26-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Weight: 174g | Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 2MP | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3750mAh Reasons to Buy Affordably priced Sleek design Lightweight build Reasons to Avoid No headphone jack

The Honor 20 sits perfectly as a mid-range phone. While its specs aren't the worlds best, for the price you're paying they're pretty great. With a beefed up 3750mAh battery, powerful cameras (both front and back) and a strong processor to match, this is another great device from Honor.

Read TechRadar's Honor 20 review