Disney Plus bundle price and subscription costs explained

If you’ve just cut the cord or are thinking it's high time to bring the riches of Disney Plus into your home, it's understandable that you'd be concerned about the mounting cost of your streaming subscriptions - some options can end up costing as much or even more than your existing cable package, especially with add-ons factored in.

Subs to multiple services can quickly add up and, even then, there could be content you’re missing out on. Fortunately, the Disney Plus bundle gives you access to Disney’s hefty back catalog along with new movies and TV shows as well as sports for a very reasonable monthly price.

The Disney Plus bundle is one of the best deals for cord cutters right now and it has more than enough content to keep everyone in your family entertained.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

What does a Disney Plus bundle subscription include?

First off, a Disney Plus bundle subscription gives you access to Disney Plus shows and films so you can watch all of your favorite animated films from Disney and Pixar like The Lion King and Toy Story. You also get access to all of the Marvel and Star Wars films and TV shows set in their respective universes such as WandaVision and The Mandalorian. There’s even plenty of educational content from the likes of National Geographic. Oh yeah...plus every Simpsons episode ever made.

Next up, you get a subscription to Hulu that allows you to watch a number of great Hulu Originals including The Handmaid’s Tale, Solar Opposites, Little Fires Everywhere, Pam & Tommy and The Dropout. However, you can also watch content from the back catalogs of A&E, Adult Swim, AMC, Comedy Central, Fox and other television networks. At the same time, a number of popular TV shows are available to watch on Hulu the day after they air on TV like Saturday Night Live, The Voice and more.

The Disney Plus bundle cost also has sports fans covered thanks to the inclusion of ESPN Plus with thousands of live events and archives from the NFL, MLB, NHL, UFC, PGA, La Liga, college sports and more. You also get access to the network’s full 30 for 30 catalog of documentaries, daily studio shows and sports films.

What is the price of the Disney Plus bundle?

The Disney plus bundle with a subscription to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus included can be yours for just $13.99 a month. For just a little bit more though at $19.99 a month you can get Hulu with no ads included in your Disney Plus bundle.

This is a fantastic deal as, on their own, Disney Plus costs $7.99 a month, ESPN comes in at $6.99 a month and Hulu starts at $6.99 a month with ads or $12.99 without ads. All together, subscribing to all three streaming services would cost you almost $22 and this is with the ad-supported version of Hulu.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

What countries is the Disney Plus bundle available in?

The Disney Plus bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus is currently only available in the US.

UK viewers meanwhile can get a subscription to Disney Plus together with Star for £7.99 per month while Indian viewers can get Disney Plus with Hotstar for ₹299 per month.

Can I get the Disney Plus bundle for free?

If you live in the US and have Verizon as your mobile carrier, you can get the Disney Plus bundle for free with select plans. Verizon customers in the US that sign up for the carrier’s 5G Do More plan can get the bundle free for six months while those on the 5G Get More plan get access to the bundle for free for as long as they stay on the plan.

How does the Disney Plus bundle’s cost compare to the competition?

If you’re thinking about signing up, it’s worth comparing the Disney Plus bundle cost to other streaming services before you make your final decision.