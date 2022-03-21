Disney Plus bundle price and subscription costs explained

If you’ve just cut the cord or are thinking it's high time to bring the riches of Disney Plus into your home, it's understandable that you'd be concerned about the mounting cost of your streaming subscriptions - some options can end up costing as much or even more than your existing cable package, especially with add-ons factored in.
Subs to multiple services can quickly add up and, even then, there could be content you’re missing out on. Fortunately, the Disney Plus bundle gives you access to Disney’s hefty back catalog along with new movies and TV shows as well as sports for a very reasonable monthly price.
The Disney Plus bundle is one of the best deals for cord cutters right now and it has more than enough content to keep everyone in your family entertained.
What does a Disney Plus bundle subscription include?
First off, a Disney Plus bundle subscription gives you access to Disney Plus shows and films so you can watch all of your favorite animated films from Disney and Pixar like The Lion King and Toy Story. You also get access to all of the Marvel and Star Wars films and TV shows set in their respective universes such as WandaVision and The Mandalorian. There’s even plenty of educational content from the likes of National Geographic. Oh yeah...plus every Simpsons episode ever made.
Next up, you get a subscription to Hulu that allows you to watch a number of great Hulu Originals including The Handmaid’s Tale, Solar Opposites, Little Fires Everywhere, Pam & Tommy and The Dropout. However, you can also watch content from the back catalogs of A&E, Adult Swim, AMC, Comedy Central, Fox and other television networks. At the same time, a number of popular TV shows are available to watch on Hulu the day after they air on TV like Saturday Night Live, The Voice and more.
The Disney Plus bundle cost also has sports fans covered thanks to the inclusion of ESPN Plus with thousands of live events and archives from the NFL, MLB, NHL, UFC, PGA, La Liga, college sports and more. You also get access to the network’s full 30 for 30 catalog of documentaries, daily studio shows and sports films.
What is the price of the Disney Plus bundle?
The Disney plus bundle with a subscription to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus included can be yours for just $13.99 a month. For just a little bit more though at $19.99 a month you can get Hulu with no ads included in your Disney Plus bundle.
This is a fantastic deal as, on their own, Disney Plus costs $7.99 a month, ESPN comes in at $6.99 a month and Hulu starts at $6.99 a month with ads or $12.99 without ads. All together, subscribing to all three streaming services would cost you almost $22 and this is with the ad-supported version of Hulu.
What countries is the Disney Plus bundle available in?
The Disney Plus bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus is currently only available in the US.
UK viewers meanwhile can get a subscription to Disney Plus together with Star for £7.99 per month while Indian viewers can get Disney Plus with Hotstar for ₹299 per month.
Can I get the Disney Plus bundle for free?
If you live in the US and have Verizon as your mobile carrier, you can get the Disney Plus bundle for free with select plans. Verizon customers in the US that sign up for the carrier’s 5G Do More plan can get the bundle free for six months while those on the 5G Get More plan get access to the bundle for free for as long as they stay on the plan.
How does the Disney Plus bundle’s cost compare to the competition?
If you’re thinking about signing up, it’s worth comparing the Disney Plus bundle cost to other streaming services before you make your final decision.
- HBO Max - Just like with Hulu, HBO Max is available with or without ads. The ad-supported plan will set you back $9.99 per month while the ad-free plan comes in at $14.99 per month. Besides ads, the biggest difference between the two plans is that the more expensive one lets you download up to 30 titles to watch offline and it also allows you to stream content in 4K.
- Netflix - Netflix has a tiered pricing structure where the video quality and number of streams increases with each plan. The Basic plan for $9.99 per month lets you stream content on one device in SD (up to 480p) quality. The Standard plan at $15.49 per month bumps up the number of simultaneous streams to two and lets you watch content in 1080p. The most expensive Premium plan at $19.99 per month lets you watch four streams at the same time in 4K.
- Amazon Prime - A monthly subscription to Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month while an annual subscription comes in at $119. In addition to same-day or one-day shipping on Amazon and exclusive deals on Amazon Prime Day, you can stream content on two devices at once. Unlike with Netflix though, Amazon Prime doesn’t charge extra to watch content in 4K.
- Apple TV Plus - As a relative newcomer to the world of streaming, Apple TV Plus is priced lower than the competition at $4.99 per month. While Apple offers a seven-day free trial for Apple TV Plus, you can also get three months free when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac.
- Sling TV - Unlike the other streaming services on this list, Sling TV tries to replicate the cable TV experience which is why it’s priced significantly higher. There are two main Sling TV packages: Sling Orange (32 channels) and Sling Blue (42 channels). While they both cost $35 per month, the included channels that you get with each package are different. However, you can save a bit by getting the combined Orange & Blue package for $50 a month which includes 50 channels.