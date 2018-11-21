You can now get a huge 72% off the price of an IPVanish VPN for Black Friday

We don't know if you've noticed but VPNs have suddenly become incredibly popular. Protecting yourself and your online data is incredibly important and, let's be honest, watching Netflix from other countries is a pretty good bonus, too.

Usually VPNs can be quite expensive, but IPVanish has slashed the price of its VPN package by a massive 72% as part of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so you can stay safe online for an affordable price.

This IPVanish deal gets you a VPN connection for up to 10 devices, secure protection of your IP address to make it harder for you to be tracked and VPN servers in over 60 countries. You do have to pay the full $79.99 at the start but it effectively works out at $3.33 (roughly £2.60) a month. And a word of warning...you only have until November 27 to get the deal so we'd advise swift action if you're tempted.

Black Friday VPN deal: 72% discount on IPVanish

IPVanish VPN | 2 years cover | 72% off | $287.76 $79.99 (roughly £62.50)

This is a seriously hefty discount. You will be saving around $8 a month for 2 years to stay protected online. IPVanish gets you connection to up to 10 devices, unlimited protected internet usage and VPN servers in over 60 countries - and all for just under $40 a year.

What can you do with a VPN

There are traditionally two main reasons you might want to get a VPN - protecting yourself online and avoiding internet restrictions. In terms of online safety, a VPN uses encryption technologies to mask your IP address so you can't be tracked. Simply, it makes it a lot harder for you to be traced on the internet.

Their other use is a bit wider in its functionality and realistically more popular. VPNs can allow you to work around restrictions online which means watching your favourite channels in other countries, getting cheaper deals on flights and trains and watch any country's Netflix no matter where you are.

