Each booq Taipan Pack is smartly tagged with a unique identification number. Once you've purchased your bag, register the number with booq's Terralinq service, then if you lose it, you've a better chance of getting your bag – and, more importantly, the valuable laptop it contains – returned to you.

This product is designed for those on the move. It's sturdy, waterproof and packed with pockets. It offers waist support, shoulder straps, and accessible pouches. A great product.

