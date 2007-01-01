Razer Barracuda HP-1

There's no doubt about it, this is one of the most enormous sets of cans we've ever seen. Packing three speakers and a sub into each earphone it certainly has the oomph to deliver when needed.

In fact, the bass when listening to MP3s was enough to wobble our considerable jowls. Music is all well and good, but the Barracuda HP-1 is positioned as a gaming headset, and one capable of surround sound at that. Unfortunately we found the experience to be entirely underwhelming.

There's no subtlety to the surround effects, just clumsy volume changes when the action moves behind you. Add the fact that if you want to take advantage of digital quality you need a particular soundcard (otherwise you're lumped with a spaghetti of analogue jacks) and the inflated price tag, and you find us distinctly unimpressed. PC Format Staff