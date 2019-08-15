Still mourning Silent Hill: P.T.? Trademark teases more Konami horror is on the way

It's been a while since we've seen a new Silent Hill game. While we got a taste of Konami horror back in 2014, with Silent Hill: P.T., there hasn't been a core Silent Hill game released since 2012 – but it looks like that could be about to change.

Back in July, Konami Entertainment filed a trademark with the Canadian government for Silent Hill, stating the trademark would be for "videogames; computer games services" (via Game Rant).

The full service description states the trademark will be used for:

"Providing online videogames; providing online computer games; providing information in the field of videogames; providing information in the field of computer games; arranging, organizing and conducting videogame competitions; arranging, organizing and conducting computer game competitions."

Return of the fog

(Image credit: Konami)

This trademark filing suggests that we could be be seeing more Silent Hill games in the future, which isn't necessarily surprising considering the latest resurgence of reboots and remasters.

Konami could opt to follow in Capcom's steps by remaking one of the more popular Silent Hill games, such as Silent Hill 2, or even remastering some of its titles. However, there's also the possibility the company will choose to give the franchise a modern reboot.

The mention of competitions suggests the latter is a possibility as, to date, Silent Hill hasn't had any competitive or multiplayer aspects that could warrant competitions.

However, it's worth noting that Konami could simply be filing the trademark to keep Silent Hill in the family, as the company hasn't revealed that it's working on anything Silent Hill-related.