iPod nano to get five more colours

The current iPod nano range is available in silver, pink, black, green and blue

The popular Apple iPod nano is due to be released in five new colours: black, silver, cranberry/ wine red, light blue and light green, according to 9to5mac.com.

The colours are even presented on the rumour website, with suggestions that a slightly bigger screen is also on the cards. This may or may not mean that the dimensions of the Apple iPod nano will become slightly wider. The current storage capabilities of 2GB, 4GB and 8GB may also be increased, and lower prices could be on the way.

It has been almost a year since the last Apple iPod nano upgrade, when a metal case and new colours were introduced.

The likely launch date for the new Apple iPod nano is 25-29 September at the Apple Expo in Paris.