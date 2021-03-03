How to watch Soul of a Nation online: stream new series from anywhere

ABC is claiming a primetime broadcast first for major networks as it launches its new newsmagazine series Soul of a Nation, a six-part show “by Black people, for all people, about the Black experience." Read on as our guide explains how to watch Soul of a Nation online wherever you are in the world today.

Each episode of the newscast will feature a special guest host from the Black American community. The premiere is presented by actor Sterling K. Brown, while Jemele Hill and Marsai Martin are also confirmed for the roster.

ABC says that the show endeavors to explore "the authentic realities of Black life and dive deeper into this critical moment of racial reckoning" as it travels across the country and features interviews with a range of subjects, including prominent Black Americans such as actor Danny Glover and musician John Legend.

At the heart of Soul of a Nation are ABC's own Black news anchors and correspondents: Adrienne Bankert, Linsey Davis, T.J. Holmes, Sunny Hostin, Janai Norman, Steve Osunsami, Byron Pitts, Deborah Roberts, David Scott and Pierre Thomas, as well as ESPN's Michael Wilbon.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Soul of a Nation online and stream every episode of the show from anywhere.

Also on ABC: how to watch The Bachelor 2021 online

How to watch Soul of a Nation online from outside your country

Out of the country at the moment? Not a problem. You can easily watch Soul of a Nation from almost anywhere, despite the geo-blocking restrictions you may initially encounter.

The solution is simple - just download a VPN to relocate your IP address back to your country of residence. You'll then be able to stream your favorite shows and services from home wherever you are.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for streaming TV from abroad - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits.

How to watch Soul of a Nation online: stream the new ABC series in the US

If you have cable, you can watch new series Soul of a Nation live every Tuesday from March 2 at 10pm ET/PT through ABC's online platform - just log-in with your cable provider details for access. Alternatively, you can get ABC without the commitment (or cost) of cable by using an OTT streaming service. Of the many options, FuboTV stands out as one of the few to offer ABC as part of its line-up - priced from $64.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service and you can try a FREE FuboTV trial first to see if it meets your needs. Not in the US? Don't worry - all you need is a top-notch VPN and you'll be able to watch all the same streaming services and shows you would back home, wherever you are.