How to watch The Bachelor 2021 online: stream all-new season 25 from anywhere

The much-anticipated 25th season of The Bachelor brings back Matt James, the hunky 28-year-old real-estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder who was originally supposed to be one of the suitors on the latest season of The Bachelorette. Settle in as we detail how to watch The Bachelor online in 2021 and stream season 25 of the hit show. Wherever you are for these new episodes, our guide has you covered.

Now, instead of battling a bunch of other guys for the affections of one lucky lady Matt's got 32 bachelorettes trying to catch his eye.

How to watch The Bachelor 2021 online When: Monday nights from January 4 Time: 8pm ET/PT Live stream: get ABC with a FREE fuboTV trial Watch anywhere: tune in today with a good VPN

Matt is acutely aware that he's the first Black male lead in The Bachelor's history, and he's said it's hugely important for him that the contestants try to understand his experiences and embrace who he is: "That's part of who I am, and it's going to be part of our relationship."

Having seen his physique it's difficult to believe, but Matt loves cheeseburgers and fries. However, he's never actually been *in love* before, and says he's here to find somebody to fall head over heels with, and eventually get down on bended knee for.

Not that he won't be having a little fun along the way. After kicking off proceedings with a prayer and some fairly serious conversations, it's down to the real business of champagne, hot tubs and heavy-petting galore. All the things anyone needs to kick off the New Year with.

This season's suitors are certainly fairly forthcoming about expressing their, ahem, admiration for Matt, and they include Victoria, a self-appointed queen - yes, really - from LA, multi-talented IT consultant Saneh from Denver, and Rachael, a 24-year-old graphic designer who perhaps drops the word "infatuated" a little too soon...

Ready to see sparks fly and roses wilt? Keep reading as we detail how to watch The Bachelor 2021 online from anywhere right now.

How to watch The Bachelor 2021 online from outside your country

Taking a well-earned vacation or out of the country on business? Not a problem. You can easily keep up with new episodes of The Bachelor from almost anywhere, despite geo-blocking restrictions.

The solution is simple. Just download a VPN, to alter your IP address to your home country, which will then let you watch your favorite shows – like The Bachelor – no matter where you are. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Viola! You’ll then be privy to all the backbiting and interpersonal drama that the new series has to offer.

How to watch The Bachelor 2021 online: stream every season 25 episode FREE in the US

It's simple! If you have cable you can enjoy the latest episode of The Bachelor on ABC from 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT every Monday from January 4. ABC has an online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, you can get ABC without the commitment (or cost) of cable by using an OTT streaming service. Of the many options, FuboTV stands out as one of the few to offer ABC as part of its line-up - priced from $64.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service and you can try a FREE FuboTV trial first to see if it meets your needs. Not in the US? Don't worry - all you need is a top-notch VPN and you'll be able to watch all the same streaming services and shows you would back home, wherever you are.

How to watch The Bachelor 2021 FREE online in Canada

Hopeless romantics up north, you're in luck! Citytv will air new episodes of The Bachelor 2021 on Mondays, at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after it airs...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first. Out of the country when The Bachelor airs? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Can you watch The Bachelor 2021 online in the UK?

British fans of The Bachelor often having to wait several months before new seasons are broadcast, long after they aired in the States. And it looks like that will be the case for The Bachelor 2021, with no confirmed UK broadcast date from ITV, which holds the rights to the program in the region. The best you can do right now is pay to watch old seasons on Amazon Video, yet even its library is lagging behind: the most recent instalment is season 13, from 2012. However, anyone from countries like the US or Canada, where it is possible to watch The Bachelor season 25, can simply grab a VPN as described above and stream episodes just like you would if you were at home. Note that a credit card registered to the country that service is based in may be required to sign-up - so have this to hand to get up and running quickly.

Can you watch The Bachelor 2021 online in Australia?

Aussies are also out of luck when it comes to The Bachelor 2021. The Nine Network used to show The Bachelor but dropped it after season 22 and there's little evidence things have changed in time for season 25. This might be because they’ve already got their fill of on-screen romance, with an Antipodean version of the hit show on 10 play. But again, anyone from abroad currently staying in Australia can follow our VPN advice as detailed above and watch the show online.

The Bachelor 2021 (season 25): who is Matt James?

Matt has already been a massive hit with Bachelor Nation, having been recast for The Bachelor after originally been in the running for one of the 32 contestants in season 16 of The Bachelorette. He looks the complete package, combining good looks with a golden heart.

A real-estate broker by trade, the 28-year-old heartthrob from North Carolina has also founded a charity that aims to encourage physical and mental wellbeing in kids from under-served communities in New York City.

He also tried out for the NFL franchises Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints as a wide receiver, and is best friends with fan fave Tyler Cameron, who finished runner-up in season 15 of The Bachelorette.