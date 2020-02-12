The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus pre-order plans and prices in Australia

There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Samsung’s latest flagship phones, and now they’re available for pre-order at a number of Australian retailers and telcos. If you’re interested in picking one up, you’re probably wondering which one is best for you, and which network is worth your while.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range has three flagship handsets – the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the most affordable of the bunch, while the Galaxy S20 Plus is slightly bigger and better by comparison. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the opulent option to rule them all.

The core specs of the regular S20 and it’s slightly upgraded Plus sibling are quite similar at face value – the main differences you need to know is that the Galaxy S20 Plus has a 6.7-inch rather than a 6.2-inch display, a 512GB storage option and a slightly larger battery (4,500mAh instead of 4,000mAh). The S20 Plus also adds a ToF (Time of Flight) camera for depth sensing.

The S20 Plus is a compelling option and natural upgrade from last year’s equivalent Galaxy S10 Plus, which was our favourite smartphone of 2019. Ideal if you want your device to have a not-too-large screen in comparison to the S20 Ultra, and better camera than the regular S20 can offer.

The middle child of the S20 family has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the 4G model, but if you’re going with a telco with a 5G network, the S20 Plus 5G model has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a 512GB option available as well.

Each handset has a beautiful Infinity-O AMOLED display and incredible camera capabilities. Both the S20 and S20 Plus have a 12MP f/1.8 main camera, matched with a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one too.

These top of the line Android smartphones won’t come cheap. If you’re tossing up between telcos, we’re here to help you decide on the best option to suit your needs.

Pricing, availability and bonus earbuds

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is available to pre-order in three different configurations, with the 128GB LTE version retailing for AU$1,499. The 5G model has a 128GB storage option for AU$1,649 or 512GB for AU$1,899. The earliest you’ll be able to get your hands on it is March 6.

The Galaxy S20 Plus is available in a number of striking colours – Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Black.

You'll also get a bonus pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds (valued at AU$299) if you pre-order before March 5.

Editor's Choice: Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G 128GB | 120GB data | AU$110.19 pm As always, Optus’ prices are more competitive than the likes of Telstra, and if you’re opting for the 5G version of the phone, you’ll want to go with a telco who offers the compatible network (Vodafone doesn’t). This is a great value option from Optus, where you’ll get 60GB of data per month. You can double that to 120GB for just an extra AU$10 every 12 months (included in the pricing above). The plan also has unlimited international talk and text and a six month free trial of Apple Music. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,644.56

Budget option: Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus LTE plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus LTE 128GB | 20GB data | AU$66.05 pm This 36-month 20GB Small plan from Woolworths Mobile will get you the 4G LTE model of the Galaxy S20 Plus for a very reasonable AU$66.05 each month. You’ll get a bonus 10GB of data every three months and a 100GB data bank to roll your unused GB into. Woolworths Mobile uses the Telstra network, so be rest assured you’re in safe hands. Total cost over 36 months is AU$2,377.80

Vodafone offer: save AU$150 on a 36 month S20 Plus 5G plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G 128GB | 60GB data | AU$91.63pm Vodafone isn’t expected to roll out its 5G network until mid-2020, but that means the telco is offering an enticing discount on its 5G-enabled devices. If you stick with Vodafone for over 24 or 36 months, you’ll pay the 4G price for the handset, saving you AU$150 over the duration of the contract. This 36-month plan will get you the S20 Plus 5G model, plus 60GB of data for AU$91.63 per month. Total cost over 36 months is AU$3,298.68View Deal

Outright preorder offers