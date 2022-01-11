The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plans in Australia (2022)

The 'Fan Edition' of the Galaxy S20 from Samsung earned a name for itself by presenting a more affordable version of the brand's flagship handset, and now the much-anticipated followup has arrived – the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Arriving in January 2022, the S21 FE bridges the gap between Samsung's mid-range smartphones and the premium Galaxy S range, bringing much of the processing power, camera capabilities and display chops to a more affordable level.

We've taken a look at the best outright deals on the device as well as some of the best value plans to pair it with below, so take a peak if you're after a bargain.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plans

(Image credit: Samsung )

Best overall Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plan

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB | 40GB data | 5G access | AU$81.62 p/m Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB | 40GB data | 5G access | AU$81.62 p/m The best overall value for an S21 FE plan at the moment is Vodafone's Lite plan, which nets you 40GB of data, 3 months of Amazon Music and a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (valued at AU$219). You can pay AU$5 more per month if you'd prefer 80GB of data, but we wager most Aussies will be fine with half that. Total cost over 24 months: AU$1,958.88

Best premium Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plan

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 256GB | 500GB data | 5G access | AU$110.78 p/m (first 12 months then AU$160.78) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 256GB | 500GB data | 5G access | AU$110.78 p/m (first 12 months then AU$160.78) If big data is your main concern, then this Optus deal is certainly worth a look-in. For the first year you'll save AU$50 monthly on this plan, netting you an insane 500GB alongside the larger 256GB storage configuration S21 FE handset. It includes Optus Sport and OS Fitness and unlimited international calls and text to 35 destinations, but be aware of the price hike after the first year. Total cost over 24 months: AU$3,258.72

Cheap Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plans

If you're after the S21 FE, then affordability is already a priority for you. In the below comparison chart we've taken a look at the 128GB configuration of the S21 FE, and checked out the 36-month contract to bring that monthly price down as low as possible.

More Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plans

Outright Samsung Galaxy S21 FE prices

The S21 FE is available in either 128GB or 256GB configurations, just like it's non-'Fan Edition' sibling, although the prices are cheaper. Respectively, they'll cost AU$999 and AU$1,099 (compared with AU$1,249 and AU$1,349).

There's a rather striking array of colours available for the S21 FE, with fancy names to match – Graphite, Lavendar, Olive and ... White.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review in brief

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: specs (Image credit: Future) OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | Memory: 6GB | Weight: 177g |Storage: 128 / 256| Battery: 4,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP dual wide/ultrawide/telephoto| Front camera: 32MP

If you've been eyeing up Samsung's latest flagship handsets but aren't prepared to fork out that premium rate, the S21 FE provides a more affordable option with few sacrifices made in the process.

In fact, other than its size, the S21 FE is a near carbon-copy of its flagship counterparts. It sits between the S21 and S21 Plus with its 6.4-inch screen, hosting a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which offers a bright and punchy experience, with the added fluidity of the same 120Hz refresh rate.

Its rear camera module is also the same, with the main 12MP camera bundled up with a 12MP ultrawide and a slightly less superior 8MP telephoto lens (compared to the S21's 64MP). What it lacks here is made up in its selfie camera, though, with a 32MP lens, an upgrade from the 10MP found on the S21 models.

One of the few differences is its plastic shell, which Samsung has commonly adopted to shave off a few pounds in its mid-range offering.

The S21 FE packs in the Snapdragon 888, which boasts the latest 5G connectivity, as well as a 4,500mAh battery cell. In terms of software, it runs the latest Android 12.