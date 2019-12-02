Best Amazon Australia Cyber Monday 2019 deals: fresh bargains added

Prime Day 2019 has come and gone and, for some, it's probably a distant memory. But when you hear Amazon sold 175 million items globally over the two-day event, it brings into perspective that it's now one of the most well-established online retailers Down Under.

While Amazon keeps its sales figures closely guarded, the company claims it shipped more items than the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined during the 2019 Prime Day sale. Now, when a big sale rolls round, it's one of the most popular retailers shoppers visit to find the best prices on a variety of items.

Unlike Prime Day, though, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a whole different story. Instead of just 48 hours, this major sale event usually goes on for at least four days, if not more. And it has been more, with Amazon discounting its own range of Echo and Kindle products a day early, but the shopping frenzy continues with plenty more on offer now.

While Amazon will probably need to battle against competition from the likes of eBay, the e-commerce giant is, as always, bombarding us with a plethora of deals – from pantry essentials to fashion, from tech to toys – and sifting through it all to find the best offers can get overwhelming.

That's where TechRadar Australia's deal-hunting specialists can step in – we're wading through the mire and picking out the choicest gizmos and gadgets across all categories of tech available on Amazon and listing them right here, ready for you to scroll through, ponder over and, hopefully, be delighted when your package arrives on your doorstep.

The best Cyber Monday 2019 deals on Amazon Australia

Gaming

PlayStation 4 Console 500GB Slim (Black) | AU$194 (was AU$224; save AU$30) The PS4 might be at the tail-end of its lifespan, with the PS5 is due to land in holiday 2020, but that still gives you a whole year to catch up on the PS4's best titles! If you're after the perfect excuse to finally pick up the console, try this one on for size: Amazon Prime members can buy the PS4 Slim console (500GB) for only AU$194, which is an absolute steal. View Deal

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console + Fortnite | AU$350 (was AU$550; save AU$200) With the regular going price for a Pro at around the AU$550 mark, this is a good way to pick one up, especially if you're into Fortnite: you'll get 2,000 VBucks and a bunch of skins with this bundle, via Amazon.View Deal

Xbox One X + Division 2 token | AU$428 (was AU$619; save AU$191) It's not the most enticing of titles to be offered, but if you don't need any of the other popular games that are currently being bundled with the Xbox One X on Microsoft, then this 1TB console is down to AU$428 on Amazon right now.View Deal

Oculus Rift S | AU$568 (was AU$649; save AU$81) If you simply must play Half-life: Alyx but do not want to pay through the nose for a VR set-up, the Oculus Rift S is the way to go, especially when you can get it for AU$81 cheaper than normal. Via Amazon.

View Deal

Oculus Go 32GB| AU$239 (was AU$299; save AU$60) For a totally untethered, wireless VR experience with no requirement for a beefy PC, this is the best way to wet your feet in the world of VR, with AU$60 off on Amazon.View Deal

Oculus Go 64GB | AU$289 (was AU$369; save AU$80) This model of the Oculus Go boasts the largest storage capacity of the two, and given it's only $50 more expensive than the 32GB model, it's probably the best value. Via Amazon.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Elite | AU$46 (was AU$120; save AU$74) While most major retailers have this mouse on sale for about AU$59, Amazon has the best price on the DeathAdder Elite at just over AU$45. That's one of the best prices we've seen for this superb mouse, making it a worthwhile offer to consider if you want to step up your game.View Deal

[EXPIRED] Razer Mamba wireless mouse | AU$87 (was AU$119; save AU$32 ) If you'd prefer to game without being tethered to your PC, then the Razer Mamba wireless mouse is also discounted on Amazon. It's well over AU$100 elsewhere, making its AU$87 price tag rather enticing. View Deal

[OUT OF STOCK] Nintendo Switch (2019) Grey + Mario Kart 8 | AU$359.10 (was AU$469; save AU$109.90 ) If you've been waiting for the best Black Friday deal on the Nintendo Switch this is it! Amazon has dropped the price of the revised 2019 model of the popular console to an all-time low of just over AU$359 – and even better, it includes a download code for Mario Kart 8, which is valued at AU$79.95. This offer is only on the grey console, with the neon option currently out of stock.

[EXPIRED] Xbox One S three-game bundle | AU$198 ( was AU$248 ; save AU$50) This isn't a remarkable deal for an Xbox One S until you see what games it comes bundled with: Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3 digital download codes are all included in the box. So if you're keen, the bundle is under AU$200 right now on Amazon.

Laptops

Razer Blade Stealth | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,606.77 (was AU$2,099; save AU$492.23) Despite Razer's reputation for catering to the needs of gamers, this isn't a gaming laptop. However, if you'd like the sturdy built of the chassis and the classic Razer looks, then there's 23% off on Amazon on the Razer Blade Stealth.View Deal

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S10e | AU$789 (was AU$999; save AU$210) The cheaper option in the latest Galaxy S10 range is cheaper still on Amazon, with AU$210 shaved off the usual RRP. This is Aussie stock, so you won't need to worry about warranties and charging cables – available in Prism White and Prism Green with 128GB of on-board storage. The black version is over AU$100 more expensive, though.View Deal

Nokia 9 PureView | AU$699 (was AU$1,099; save AU$400) Get your hands on a smartphone with a five-camera array without having to pay the premium price for it. Instead, on Amazon, you get the Nokia 9 PureView for a mid-range price, saving yourself a sweet AU$400 in the bargain. So get snapping those awesome depth-of-field images with perfect bokehs!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A50 | AU$429 (was AU$499; save AU$70) At under AU$500, the new Galaxy A50 offers a premium experience without the jaw-dropping price tag of the Galaxy S range. However, this handset, in blue and with 64GB of onboard storage, is available on Amazon for less, saving you over AU$50 and making it a very good budget option.View Deal

[EXPIRED] Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (256GB) Aura Black | AU$850 (was AU$1,198 – save AU$348) Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is one of the best phones in the world right now, making this deal from Amazon Australia too good to pass up for those looking to upgrade. The 256GB Aura Black model has been discounted to just AU$850 – that's a saving of AU$348 from the usual listing price. Take note (heh) – this deal is for the smaller Note 10 and not the Note 10 Plus.

Audio

Apple AirPods with charging case | AU$199 (was AU$249; save AU$50) For a very limited time, Amazon has taken AU$50 off the popular AirPods, a rare 20% discount from the Apple brand. With that said, these are likely to sell out fast, so if you’re interested in a stylish pair of true wireless earbuds, don’t delay.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | AU$239 (was AU$299; save AU$60) Amazon has also discounted the AirPods that include a wireless charging case, bringing them down to a slightly more affordable AU$239. You’d be hard-pressed to find 20% off the latest generation of AirPods, especially with a wireless charging case included, so don’t miss the chance to snap these up for less.View Deal

UE Boom 3 | AU$118 (was AU$149; save AU$31) Not the biggest discount but these portable Bluetooth speakers have big sound and an even bigger battery life. Completely waterproof, they'll survive a day at the beach or by the pool and you save a tad on the night black speaker on Amazon right now.View Deal

Bose QC35 II | AU$338.40 (AU$499; save AU$160.60) It's not quite the Black Friday price we were expecting on Amazon but these marvellous and very popular noise cancelling cans are, in the silver and black colour options, down to just over AU$338 apiece. However, if you're fine with a bit more colour on your headphones, the new rose gold version is even cheaper at AU$332.10.View Deal

Bose QuietControl 30 | AU$290 (was AU$449; save AU$159) For those who don't particularly like wearing cans but want Bose's signature sound, with noise cancellation, then the QC30 is currently the cheapest on Amazon right now, with a cool AU$159 shaved off the manufacturer's own price tag.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free | AU$175 (was AU$295; save AU$120) It's one of the best prices we've seen for these true wireless headphones from Bose. Better yet, Amazon has two colour options to choose from, both at the same price. So whether you want to stay conservative with Black, or add a dash of brightness with the Orange/Blue version, Amazon's got you covered. The Blue/Citron and Ultraviolet options, though, are currently unavailable.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t | AU$143.20 (was AU$249; save AU$70) It started off at AU$179 a pop, then dropped to AU$143. It yoyoed back to the higher amount, and it's back down again, but only for the copper black set. Whether the price will keep fluctuating is anyone's guess, but get it while it's hot. Meanwhile, the titanium black colour option remains static AU$179 apiece.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t | AU$199 (was AU$279; save AU$80) Not only are these one of the best-sounding true wireless headphones you can get, this particular model comes with integrated motion sensors to track your movements, aiding your fitness regime. And, on Amazon, the Copper Blue and the Copper Red options are discounted to their lowest price yet.View Deal

AKG N700NC Wireless | AU$199 (was AU$499; save AU$300) This is the kind of price drop we were hoping to see across plenty more of our favourite gadgets and gizmos, but it's great that the newest noise-cancelling cans from AKG (Samsung now) come with a massive saving of AU$300, bringing the price of these premium wireless cans down to under AU$200. Putting that into perspective, that's 60% off!View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H | AU$315 (was AU$379; save AU$64) It's not just the in-ear true wireless 'buds from Jabra that are good. These wireless over-ear noise-cancelling have exceptional sound with plenty of battery life, and a AU$64 discount for Black Friday on Amazon. There are three colours to choose from at this price – the Titanium Black, the Navy and Gold Beige. View Deal

Sennheiser HD4.50SE noise-cancelling headphones | AU$170 (was AU$299; save AU$129) These are one of the more affordable wireless noise-cancelling cans from Sennheiser, but they've just dropped to the best price we've seen so far, with Amazon offering a decent AU$129 off. For headphones that offer up to 19 hours of battery and active noise cancellation, that's a steal!View Deal

Audio Technica ATH-SR30BT over-ear wireless headphones | AU$114.68 (was AU$299; save AU$184.32) Audio Technica is well known for its sound quality and these wireless cans promise more of the same. The headphones are foldable, boast a whopping 70 hours of battery life, with controls built into the ear cups. These headphones are going to ship in from the US, meaning you may need to foot the postage bill as well. But at this price, you could get these as a stocking filler for Christmas.View Deal

Home entertainment

Sony 49-inch X70G 4K smart TV | AU$845 (was AU$1,199; save AU$354) This Black Friday, Amazon is offering this 49-inch 4K LED panel for well under AU$1,000. This super-slick set has sharp picture quality and the ability to access YouTube at the click of a button, plus comes with over AU$350 in savings.View Deal

Sonos Beam | AU$450 (was AU$599; save AU$149) UPDATE: The Beam is currently out of stock, but you can still buy at the sale price, as long you're willing to wait until mid-December for it to arrive. We've hardly ever seen a significant discount on Sonos' premium smart sound bar, so this is a brilliant opportunity for anyone who's been keen on taking the soundscape of their home entertainment system to a whole new level altogether, with savings of AU$149 to be had.View Deal

Fire TV Stick | AU$49 (was AU$69; save AU$20) If you don't have a smart TV, this is an easy way to add streaming options. And it's not just Netflix or Amazon Prime any more, the Disney+ app is also now available on the Fire TV Stick. We only get the basic edition in Australia, so don't expect to view any 4K content here.View Deal

Smart home

Sonos One | AU$210 (was AU$299; save AU$89) Our favourite smart speaker here at TechRadar has finally hit its lowest price yet on Amazon. At just AU$210 a pop, you could consider a pair and setting up multi-room smarts and beautiful sound to enjoy your favourite tunes. You also two voice assistants to choose from, with both Google Assistant and Alexa on board. Available in both black and in white.View Deal

Amazon Echo (3rd gen) | AU$99 (was AU$149; save AU$50) This is the latest (2019) iteration of the original Echo smart speaker from Amazon and its new looks are definitely a pleaser. It also offers better sound quality and, of course, puts Alexa at your beck and call. This is the best offer on the 2019 Amazon Echo model, with AU$50 off the RRP.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$36 (was AU$79; save AU$43) Setting up a smart home doesn't have to be an expensive affair, particularly when you can get a tiny smart speaker with Alexa on board for a measly AU$36. That's half price! So why not get two – or three – to set up multi-room smarts, or just as a Christmas gift for a loved one.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | AU$69 (was AU$99; save AU$30) There's a newer and slightly fancier version of the Echo Dot – this one displays the time on the fabric cover, making it a good addition for the bedside table. That little upgrade means Amazon has slapped a higher price tag onto the little smart speaker, but it's pretty affordable at AU$69 a pop for Black Friday.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen) | AU$179 (was AU$229; save AU$50) The big brother in the Echo range is the powerhouse you need if you want room-filling sound. The Echo Plus also has a Zigbee hub built-in so you can easily set up a smart home, and then get Alexa to help out. It's also not the biggest discount offered on the Echo speakers, but you still save AU$50 on this device.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$79 (was AU$125; save AU$50) Smart speakers are beginning to feel like last year's tech. After all, why just get a speaker when you can get a display as well? Enter the little Amazon Echo Show 5, which not only puts Alexa in your home, but also offers you a 5.5-inch screen so you can make video calls, watch YouTube videos, even catch up on some news flashes. Plus you get to save AU$50 on this compact smart display.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) | AU$269 (was AU$349; save AU$80) If a 5.5-inch screen is too small for you needs, then the latest version of the Echo Show could be for you. There's a 10-inch display here, so you can even follow step-by-step recipes while you've got your hands full. Of course, all the Alexa smarts are built-in, so you can even control your smart home with a simple voice command. Plus you get to save AU$80.View Deal

[OUT OF STOCK] Bose Home Speaker 300 | AU$288 (was AU$399; save AU$111 ) It's the second smart speaker in Bose's catalogue, and it's smallest and cheapest too, with both Google Assistant and Alexa smarts available at your beck and call. You also get the promise of Bose's signature sound when listening to tunes, all for just AU$288 on Amazon available in both Luxe Silver and Black . View Deal

Home security

Ring Door View Cam | AU$249 (was AU$299; save AU$50) While the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a popular option, there is a slightly cheaper version as well. The Ring Door View Cam is a two-way security device that also allows you to talk to whoever is at the door. Video quality is 1080p Full HD, and there's 17% off the RRP on Amazon right now. View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam (battery) | AU$199 (was AU$319; save AU$120) If you're after a simple video security camera that works either indoors or outdoors, this is a fantastic option, particularly because it's battery powered, so you don't worry about wires and cables. Setup easier and the discount here is significant – keep in mind that the low price is only available on the wireless version of the camera.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Camera | AU$249 (was AU$329; save AU$80) Shine some light on the people lurking around your property with this little security camera. It has a built-in mic and speaker, features Full HD (1080p) video and comes in a battery-powered option as well as a wired one, both with AU$80 off the RRP. That's 24% off.View Deal

[OUT OF STOCK] Ring Video Doorbell 2 | AU$269 (was AU$329; save AU$60 ) It's not a huge discount on a premium smart security product, but your family's safety is priceless. So if you'd like a nifty little device that allows you to monitor who's at your front door even when you're on the other side of the world, then get yourself the second iteration of the Ring Video Doorbell and save AU$60 in the bargain. View Deal

Cameras

Nikon D7500 + 18-140mm kit lens | AU$1,199 (was AU$2,468; save AU$1,269) It might be ageing but the D7500 is still a superb DSLR. Being on shelves from 2017 means the price has come down a bit since launch, but it's never been this low before – and it includes a standard zoom lens as well! The price of the kit is cheaper than the cost of the body alone at most retailers. Amazon has been selling the kit at a discounted price already, and now it's better than half price!View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III + 14-42 EZ lens | AU$849 (was AU$1,187; save AU$338) Amazon mentions this is a twin lens kit, but the model number reflects that it's coming with the 14-42mm kit lens. The details of the second lens is unclear, but even for a single lens kit, this a good price for this micro four thirds mirrorless snapper. It's small, light and the image quality is impeccable – a great camera if you are on a budget.View Deal

Canon PowerShot SX620 | AU$255 (was AU$299; save AU$44) Admittedly it's not the best compact camera in town – it is an ageing kit after all – but if you don't have the money to spend on the top-end premium stuff, then this isn't a bad option. There's a 20MP sensor working alongside a slightly old Digic 4+ image processor, but you do get a decent 25x optical zoom for a very affordable price.View Deal

Nikon CoolPix P1000 | AU$1,099 (was AU$1,369; save AU$270) It's Nikon's best effort at a bridge camera and it's not too shabby. While it most definitely does not match the performance of Sony's superb Cyber-shot RX10 IV (which is also very expensive), it's not a bad alternative, now AU$270 cheaper on Amazon as compared to the RRP at most major retailers.View Deal

Nikon CoolPix B600 | AU$358.70 (was AU$499; save AU$140.30) If the P1000 listed above is beyond you budget, there's a smaller, slightly more affordable option in the B600. It does quite well in good lighting but does struggle when it's darker. However, for this price, it's a decent enough bridge camera to tote around on your next holiday. Available on Amazon in black and a rather cool-looking red.View Deal

Wearables

Apple Watch 3 GPS + LTE (42mm; Space Grey) | AU$357 (was AU$469; save AU$112) It's a rare occasion when there's a deal like this, and it's only for a day (December 2), so get a wriggle on of you want to score the larger (42mm) Watch 3 LTE version. So you can leave your phone when you're out and about, including taking calls, responding to messages or even streaming your favourite tunes.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS + LTE (44mm)| AU$638 (was AU$799; save AU$141) If you've got the spare change lying around, you might want to opt for the Series 4 Apple Watch, and this one also with LTE connectivity, meaning you can use it independent of your iPhone. It's not cheap, but there are savings to be had on Amazon on the 44mm Space Grey and the White sports band options.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm)| AU$299 (was AU$399; save AU$100) As our favourite smartwatch for Android users, you really can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It's got classic good looks and is capable of tracking over 39 different activities while also helping you calm down with guided meditative exercises. Available in black at its lowest price yet, you'll need to shell out a tad more for the rose gold option on Amazon where it's currently AU$358 apiece. However, the price of the two colour variations have been yoyoing a bit, so you might be able to snag the rose gold for less too.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 (black) | AU$260 (was AU$329; save AU$69) It's the best version of Fitbit's most popular smartwatch, now with Alexa integration as well. It looks good, comes with excellent fitness tracking features and access to plenty of apps. It's a darn good 'dumb' smartwatch that's seen a wee bit of a price hike on Amazon, but still an excellent bargain. However, you will need to click through to the list of sellers to find that price. However, for another AU$39 more, you can get the rose gold Special Edition Versa 2 as well, but you will need to click on the list of the sellers where the item is available. Amazon's own price is just AU$299.View Deal

Miscellaneous

Amazon Kindle | AU$99 (was AU$139; save AU$40) Avid readers will love this deal, as you can get yourself – or a loved one – a Kindle for under AU$100. This is the latest edition of Amazon's basic e-reader, and doesn't have the bells and whistles like its bigger siblings. However, it does have an adjustable light so you can read for hours together, and a battery life to match as well.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | AU$149 (was AU$199; save AU$50) Have a habit of reading come rain or shine? Or even in the bath? Then you'll need a waterproof Kindle like the latest version of the Paperwhite. There's 8GB of onboard storage (that's a lot of books) and an adjustable front light. It's also one of the best e-readers you can get without breaking out the bank.View Deal

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Amazon Australia?

Like every other retailer, the Amazon Black Friday date is November 29, 2019, while Cyber Monday falls on December 2.

However, if last year is anything to go by, Amazon will likely start the sale event on the Monday before Black Friday – so be prepared for great offers to come your way from November 25 onwards, until midnight the following Monday (December 2).

What's new on Amazon for Black Friday 2019

Every year Amazon launches a suite of new Echo devices which become some of the hottest-selling items during Black Friday. While Australia doesn't get the entire catalogue, we do have four new smart devices that could be heavily discounted this year – the all-new and redesigned Amazon Echo smart speaker, a new-look Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, the Amazon Echo Studio, and an Echo Wall Clock.

Of course, the older Echo products and the existing Fire TV Stick will also see excellent discounts this year.

With the Nintendo Switch Lite now out, chances are we're going to be able to save a packet on this new handheld console, along with plenty of discounts on a lot of new games like Borderlands 3, Control and Gears 5.

Amazon Prime free trial Get 30 free days of Amazon Prime! If you sign up now, you'll be covered for the entire Black Friday sale period (and then some), giving early access to Lightning Deals and the two-day free delivery perk as well. That's not all, though, as you'll get free access to Prime Video and much more. After this 30-day trial period, though, you'll be charged AU$6.99 a month if you choose to continue with the subscription.

In the lead up to Black Friday, Amazon has begun teasing us with offers for its own services, like four months of Music Unlimited for just a mere AU$0.99.

Music Unlimited | 4 months for AU$0.99 If you've never tried this service before and you happen to be an music aficionado, Amazon is offering four months of unlimited music for just 99c. You'll get access to over 50 million songs to listen to ad-free, any time, anywhere, with the advantage of voice controls if you use an Alexa-enabled speaker. This is a rather good offer, considering an individual plan costs AU$11.99 a month. If you choose to continue with this service, please bear in mind that after January 6, 2020, you will be paying the full price, although you can cancel any time.View Deal

Audible | AU$7.45 per month for 6 months If you loves books but don't have the time to sit down and read, then audiobooks are for you. An Audible membership gives you access to a whole load of amazing titles, many of them narrated by famous voices. While it usually costs AU$16.45 per month after a 30-day trial period, there's 50% off the membership cost for the first six months. Meaning you pay just AU$7.45 a month for six months, after which is reverts to the full price, although you can cancel any time you're not happy with the service.View Deal

Our last bit of core advice is to regularly check back with TechRadar for our selection of the best deals, and to not rely on Amazon having the lowest prices over the Black Friday period. We’ll also be covering a wide range of retailers, including JB Hi-Fi and eBay, as well as specific products like laptops, cameras and gaming gear.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals we expect this year

Like it did for Prime Day, Amazon will be going all out to get even more of its Alexa devices into our homes on Black Friday 2019.

In 2018, you could snag an Echo Dot for just AU$39 instead of its usual AU$79. Similarly, an Amazon Echo Plus, which usually retails for AU$229, was up for grabs for just AU$99 a pop. In fact, we'll bet big that the Amazon Echo Plus will be one of the most heavily discounted products this Black Friday again, particularly because the mega-retailer will be keen on shifting stock of its older products.

You can even expect Amazon to add a bonus to some of its offers: for example, you can probably get yourself a free Philips Hue smart bulb with an Echo speaker, or you can get a Ring Doorbell with a bonus Echo Dot (as we saw during Prime Day 2019).

Expect the Kindle range of e-readers to be discounted as well, and it might be a good opportunity for you to get yourself the waterproof (and latest) version of the Kindle Paperwhite or upgrade to the premium Kindle Oasis.

And going by what happened on Prime Day this year, we're expecting the Ring security devices on Amazon to fetch plenty of savings over the Black Friday shopping week.

Other Amazon deals to expect on Black Friday

It's not just Amazon's own devices that will see their prices slashed when Black Friday comes round this year. A lot of third-party sellers on the marketplace will also get into the action, so be prepared to snag a good deal on a whole range of tech.

If you're a keen photographer looking for a new kit, Amazon may be a great place to shop for new cameras and lenses. We did see some nice price drops on DSLRs last year, including on the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, which is still one of the most popular pro DSLRs available today. This year, though, we're expecting to see more mirrorless options discounted as well. Keep an eye on DJI drones listed on Amazon too. Chances are you'll be able to snag one for less.

While the TV range on Amazon isn't quite the same as in the US or the UK, you'll likely find some decent offers on some of Sony's excellent 4K UHD smart TVs. Black Friday will also be a great time to get yourself a robot vacuum cleaner, with likely discounts on some of the iRobot Roomba machines.

If you enjoy your music, Black Friday 2019 will definitely bring some superb bargains on premium headphones – perhaps even the pricey and strangely named Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

It's the gaming deals, however, that are significant on Amazon Australia. As we mentioned earlier, the Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular items on the retailer's platform, so we're expecting something similar for the Switch Lite this year.

Expect serious discounting on the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 this year, especially in bundle form: we’re coming to the end of the current console generation and there will be a lot of price chopping this Black Friday. Last year saw a AU$150 price drop on the Xbox One X, and we'll likely see the same – if not a higher – discount on Microsoft's powerful console. We’d also expect reasonable discounting on accessories such as controllers, racing wheels and headsets.

How to prepare for Amazon Australia Black Friday deals

We've only had the one Black Friday sale on Amazon Australia, so there's not much of a trend to make our predictions from, but one thing did stand out from last year: the speed at which the Nintendo Switch deals sold out.

However, we can extrapolate from our previous Prime Day performances and what happens in other regions where Amazon has a more well-established presence.

Amazon has an ongoing scheme called Deals of the Day which, during Black Friday, you ought to keep an eye on. Historically, at least in the UK and US, the one-day offers begin well before the actual day and go on for 10 days. While we're not expecting Amazon to start offering deals in the third week of November, it is likely that Black Friday Deals of the Day in Australia will begin trickling in on Monday, November 25.

Along with Deals of the Day, we expect there to be a whole load of Lightning Deals, which last only for a short while, or until stocks last. Anyone can buy these, but Amazon Prime members get access to these offers 30 minutes before everyone else.

We’d recommend becoming an Amazon Prime customer for that benefit alone, but it also gives you access to Amazon Prime Video and the company's two-day delivery promise as well, along with plenty more perks for a reasonable price.

How to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday 2019

We've got two key bits of advice: do your homework and bide your time. If you know roughly what you want and what you expect to pay for it then you're much more likely to get a good deal than if you charge around Amazon waving your credit card at anything with a discount.

The exception to that is Lightning Deals, which are only available for a short, specified period. When those ones are gone, they’re gone. Make sure you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime before you go shopping, as Lightning Deals and some of Amazon's best deals are Prime-only. There's a free trial you can cancel after you've shopped.

And of course, a bargain is only a bargain if it's on something you actually want. We're trying not to think about the camera, lenses and filters we bought on Black Friday 2018 - some of that kit is still in the original packaging.

Here's one more bit of crucial advice: stick with us. There are loads of expert tech lovers at TechRadar, and we'll be spending the entire Black Friday period locked in a room with only laptops, pizza and energy drinks for company as we scour Amazon for the very best Amazon Black Friday deals.