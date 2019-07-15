Amazon is offering a tenner off PS4 DualShock 4 controllers for Prime Day

Playing games is better with friends (most of the time), so if you want to grab an extra PS4 controller so they can jump into the fun with you then now is the perfect time.

Amazon is offering £10 ($16) off PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controllers in a range of colours including classic black, blue, camo green, white and red (availability varies in the US). The DualShock 4 has a great look and feel, with a built-in speaker and highly sensitive motion sensors.

In our official DualShock 4 controller review, we called it a "thoroughly enjoyable PS4 controller to play with".

DualShock 4 US deal

So why not pick up a new controller, grab a few friends and take on some great PS4 couch co-op titles like Crash Team racing Nitro-Fueled, Overcooked 2 or FIFA 19? Just keep it clean.