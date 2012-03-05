HP 2.4GHz Wireless Laser Mobile Mouse review

Trackpads on laptops are all well and good for day-to-day computing, but they can be awkward and uncomfortable to use for some tasks.

The HP 2.4GHz Wireless Laser Mobile Mouse is a small mouse that has been designed to be as easy to use as a normal desktop mouse, while being small enough to be carried around with a laptop.

Making small mice comes with pitfalls, as the size of the mouse can make it uncomfortable to use for long periods of time, or result in a lack of buttons and functionality - something the Genius Micro Traveler 900BT suffered from.

The HP 2.4GHz Wireless Laser Mobile Mouse is a little better, with two extra buttons on each side - something often seen on bigger mice. The rubber sides are quite comfortable to use, and give you a good grip, although the top of the mouse feels a bit lightweight and cheap.

The laser that tracks the motion of the mouse is nice and responsive, and works well on a variety of surfaces.

Verdict

The HP 2.4GHz Wireless Laser Mobile Mouse isn't the most comfortable of mice to use, and the Logitech Anywhere Mouse MX remains the best small portable mouse.