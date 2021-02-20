World of Warcraft: Shadowlands to get a huge update with Chains of Domination

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the game’s most recent expansion, is getting its first big update called ‘Chains of Domination’, as revealed at BlizzCon 2021.

Although this isn’t a surprise, because as you may have seen a couple of days back, Blizzard accidentally leaked its press kit containing details about the Shadowlands content patch.

At any rate, Chains of Domination adds a fresh zone, Korthia, to the Maw. Blizzard announced: “The Jailer is searching for the key to fulfill his twisted vision for the afterlives, and he has pulled a fragment of a long-lost domain into the Maw itself to find it: Korthia, City of Secrets.

“Dragged from the hidden byways of the In-Between, this land mass has its own strange creatures and brims with mysteries the likes of which the Shadowlands has never seen. It is these obscurities that the Jailer is truly after, the secrets of an enigmatic group known as the First Ones.”

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Sanctum of Domination

On top of that, there’s a new 10-boss raid, the Sanctum of Domination (beyond Torghast), where you’ll fight the likes of Kel’Thuzad and Sylvanas Windrunner, as well as a fresh mega-dungeon, Tazavesh: The Veiled Market (complete with eight bosses to defeat).

There’s a new wing of Torghast to explore as something else to keep you busy, and you’ll be able to unlock the ability to use flying mounts in some zones, plus there are new covenant cosmetic armor sets, and more besides.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Blizzard didn’t give us any idea of the timeframe in which Chains of Domination might arrive, but we can keep our fingers crossed that it’s not far off.

Meanwhile, also at BlizzCon, the full details on World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic were spilled, and we’ve got the lowdown on that here.