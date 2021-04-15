Ubisoft confirms E3 2021 conference details

The first E3 2021 conference has been confirmed. Ubisoft has confirmed that the next Ubisoft Forward showcase will be held in June, as part of E3 2021.

We already knew that Ubisoft would be making an appearance at E3 2021, but now we know its Ubisoft conference will be taking place on June 12 at12pm PT / 8pm BST / 3pm ET (or June 13 at 5am AEST).

It's currently unknown exactly what Ubisoft will be showing, though it's safe to expect that delayed games such as Far Cry 6, Skull and Bones and Rainbow Six: Parasite will make an appearance, as well as other yet-unrevealed titles for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Announcing the next #UbiForward 🔥 Part of #E32021👉 https://t.co/wadfUzS9PM pic.twitter.com/YrE3o6NHyBApril 15, 2021 See more

Ubisoft had several major games launch across the last few months, with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs: Legion all released and receiving major updates as time has gone on.

Who else is showing up?

E3 2021 is taking the form of an all-digital event this year, with other major publishers like Capcom, Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. and Xbox confirmed to attend. PlayStation will not be present however and Sony is expected to hold its own dedicated gaming event at some point during the summer.

This means we'll be waiting to learn additional details on Sony's biggest upcoming PS5 titles, such as Gran Turismo 7, which was originally slated to launch in 2021 but was pushed back (like many other games) as a result of the global pandemic.