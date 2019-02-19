This super cheap Samsung Galaxy S9 deal is the perfect alternative to a pricey new S10

With the official launch of Samsung's latest and greatest - the Samsung Galaxy S10 - dropping tomorrow we can imagine that you are in one of two camps. Either, you've done your research and are now waiting patiently to get your hands on the phone. Or, you've seen the expected price of around £800, and gave up on the idea of owning this new release.

If you're in the latter camp then don't worry, as, we have the perfect antidote to end those expensive phone blues and it comes in the form of an incredibly cheap Samsung Galaxy S9 deal.

How cheap you ask? Well if you apply our exclusive 10OFF code at the checkout you can get this S9 deal for just £40 upfront and £23 a month with 3GB data. That works out at just under £600 over the two years or in other words, an incredibly cheap price for one of Samsung's top devices.

This cheap Samsung S9 deal in full

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23pm

This feels like the perfect replacement to the sadness you might be feeling over S10 prices. This S9 deal has been our favourite for a little while now and although it has changed a few times it has only improved with age. In fact, this is one of the best Samsung phone deals we've seen in a long time. £23 a month and just £40 upfront (after our exclusive 10OFF code is applied) makes this an incredible price for this phone. Total cost over 24 months is £592

Looking at our above pick and shaking your head at the idea of us calling it perfect? We understand...perhaps you have an aversion to O2 or simply need more data than 3GB every month. In that case, take a look at our price comparison below to discover more of today's best tariffs, or head over to our dedicated Galaxy S9 deals page for some more handpicked plans across a range of networks and data points.

