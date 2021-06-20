This iPhone 11 deal has one of the lowest overall costs we've seen in a long time

Despite its age - now replaced as Apple's flagship smartphone by the iPhone 12 - iPhone 11 tariffs remain a fantastic option. Falling in price while still providing high-end specs, those on a tighter budget will be very happy with this phone.

And the great news is that now is a great time to get one. While there are plenty of affordable iPhone 11 deals, a recent offer from Mobile Phones Direct is the best one of the lot.

It's on the O2 network and gets you 40GB of data. That means hours of HD streaming, the use of social media and general everyday apps with no concern and the occasional download.

That comes in at a price of just £26 a month and £79.99 upfront. Without massively sacrificing on data or extending to a 36 month contract, you will struggle to find a better price than that.

Of course, with Amazon Prime Day deals kicking in this week, it could be worth seeing if the sale has any cheap SIM-free iPhone 11 deals instead.

This cheap iPhone 11 deal in full:

iPhone 11: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2| £79.99 upfront | 40GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26 a month

If you've been considering getting the iPhone 11, this is a great tariff to go for. It only costs £79.99 upfront and £26 a month while getting you a very comfortable 40GB of data on O2. Compared to other deals on this device, this is easily one of the best value options we've seen for a while.

iPhone 11 deals: What is the iPhone 11?

Sometimes the best thing about a new family of iPhones isn't getting your hands on the very latest Apple silicon. Sometimes its the fact previous generations of iPhone are about to get a lot cheaper. Enter the iPhone 11.

Now the predecessor to Apple's current flagship handset, within its own right the iPhone 11 is still a fantastic smartphone that continues to be market leading in a number of areas, including its exceptional performance.

The iPhone 11 follows much the same blueprint as the iPhone XR with a few exciting upgrades. With the very same 6.1-inch LCD display, the iPhone 11 comes in an array of colourful options, this time taking on a more subtle, pastel hue. Pick up yours in black, white, yellow, green, purple or PRODUCT(Red).

In terms of design, the only other subtle changes you'll find are that the Apple logo sits more centrally on its glossy back, as well as a more bulky camera module, with the iPhone 11 scoring a dual camera array as opposed to the iPhone XR's single sensor package.

Copping a 12MP wide angle and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, the iPhone 11 brings more versatile shooting to smartphone photography with the ability to catch wide angle images, as well as making the most of Apple's Portrait and Night mode features. Keeping the shutter open for longer in automatically detected low lighting, Night mode allows the lens to take in more light and give better exposure for night time snaps.

Powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 11 continues what the iPhone XR started with improvements to battery life as well as both CPU and GPU performance. In a nutshell then, the iPhone 11 is another capable model to add to Apple's roster, and worth picking up if you want to save a quid or two not dropping huge amounts of cash on the iPhone 12.