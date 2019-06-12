The UK's cheapest broadband deal just got even cheaper

The little known broadband supplier quickly becoming synonymous with the idea of cheap internet is back once again. For a while now, Onestream has held the crown of UK's best cheap broadband deal. But as if that wasn't already enough, the affordable internet provider has cut its price even lower.

Now coming in at a price of £13.99 a month for average speeds of 11Mb, Onestream undercuts all the big name ISPs by at least £2-3 a month. Considering how relentless the broadband market seems to be when it comes to cutting prices, that is a pretty big achievement!

Want to grab yourself the UK's cheapest broadband deal, now at an even cheaper price? Scroll down to see all of the details below. Or if you would rather go for a name you know a little bit better, check out our guide to the best broadband deals on the market, or see our top picks at the bottom of the page.

The UK's cheapest broadband deal in full:

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £13.99 per month

If your main concern when it comes to internet is getting the most affordable price tag available, this is the way to go. Onestream was already cheaper than the rest of the market, but now the savings are even better after an additional price cut! Pay just £13.99 for your internet bills for average speeds of 11Mb, or add unlimited anytime landline calls for an extra £4 per month.View Deal

What other broadband deals are available?

If you would rather go for a name you're more likely to know but want to keep it cheap, TalkTalk currently has broadband for £17.95 a month. Unlike Onestream, there is no upfront charges here either, so you just have to worry about your monthly fees.

For something a little bit faster, there are a tonne of great fibre broadband deals currently available. We would highlight BT's current offer as the best value. You do have to pay £31.99 to get it, but you're getting average speeds of 50Mb, a £40 pre-paid Mastercard and your choice of one of three tech freebies that BT claims are worth up to £249.

Too expensive? Both Vodafone and TalkTalk have affordable options when it comes to fibre. We would choose TalkTalk as the best of the two with slightly faster speeds and an overall better price tag. But if Vodafone is a name you trust, its Superfast fibre 1 package is also a brilliant value offer.