Samsung Galaxy S10 deals are seeing a sharp decrease in price right now

Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Google - all of the big name phone brands took some pretty steep price rises in the start of the year. But, if you're after the most popular of the four (Samsung if you were wondering) then luck may now be on your side.

After sporting £100+ price rises for the past month, we're now seeing prices come back down, especially on the Samsung Galaxy S10. The middle handset of Samsung's latest trio now has a range of deals that could easily be considered affordable.

And even better news, Samsung is currently running a promotion in conjunction with a range of retailers to get you a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active with offers on the S10.

We've picked out the absolute best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals post-price drop and listed them for you below, along with details of how to claim your free watch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38 £35pm

This deal from Three seems to shoot up and down in price on a constant basis. This is the best price we've seen for a while, dropping all the way down to just £35 a month. For that price (and £29 upfront) you're getting 100GB of data each month, making this the best S10 deal around.

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus deal before January 29. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What other retailers are offering the watch?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 like?

The S10 is an excellent smartphone, that is still impressing us with the new Samsung S20/S11 on the near horizon. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here



