New Oculus Rift S VR headset is cheaper than ever in the Black Friday sales

There aren't a huge number of Black Friday deals on VR headsets, so if you were hoping the sales season would slash the prices of several pieces of kit, you're in for disappointment - but now there's one discount that might help.

The Oculus Rift S VR headset, released earlier in 2019, is intended as the entry-level VR headset for people who aren't quite experts at setting up VR kits. It released at $399, and has stayed at that price - until the Amazon Black Friday sales right now.

It's not an incredibly low price, but a decent price cut this soon after release is unexpected, so if you want to enter the world of VR, buy it below:

Oculus Rift S Black Friday deal

Oculus Rift S: $399 $349 at Amazon

This is the newest Oculus Rift VR headset, so it's slightly impressive that it's got $50 off for Black Friday. It's the easiest-to-use VR headset for people who aren't experienced in the field, so if you're looking to start playing VR games or experiences, this might be the headset for you.

View Deal

Oculus Rift S: £399 £349 at Amazon

This is the same deal as above, just for Amazon UK instead of US. Due to the conversion rates the Oculus Rift S costs more in the UK, but that just means you're saving more thanks to the deal.



View Deal

Not in the US? Check the best prices of the Oculus Rift S in your region.