HP unveils dv2 and dv3 ultraportable laptops

Hewlett Packard has unveiled two ultra-portable laptops, with the Pavilion dv2 and dv3 offering 'great multimedia experiences while making a style statement'.

The dv2, which at 12.2in certainly doesn't belie its ultra-portable tag, is just an inch thick and weighs in at 1.76kg.

The heart of the machine is a new AMD Athlon Neo processor and storage can be boosted up to 500GB but probably not at the entry level $699 (£475) price.

And for you colours fans out there (hands up please) HP promises two 'striking' finishes in Espresso and Moonlight. We don't know what that will equate to in real colours either but we're guessing at beige and black-grey.

13.3 inch HP Pavilion dv3

The 13.3in HP Pavilion dv3, which weighs in at just under 2kg, can boast up to 8GB of DDR2 RAM, storage ranging from 160GB to 400GB and processors from a 2Ghz Athlon X2 to a 2.4Ghz Turion X2 Ultra ZM-86.

Also included in the laptop, as you may expect, is bluetooth and Wi-Fi capability, a dual layer DVD burner, gigabit Ethernet and an ExpressCard slot.

Three USB 2.0 slots, an optional fingerprint reader and HDMI options complete the specs.

The basic entry level machine is going to cost $799 (£545) in the US.