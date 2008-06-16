House of Lords hits YouTube

The House of Lords has hit YouTube, with a series of videos hitting the video sharing site explaining just what they get up to in upper house.

It is hoped that the videos – which also cover why young people should get into politics and the Youth Parliament debates – will make the parliamentary process more interesting to a younger generation.

"The videos we have placed on the YouTube channel reflect the diversity and expertise in the House of Lords and its relevance to young people," said Baroness Hayman, the Lord Speaker.

"We hope that they will help to combat some of the outdated stereotypes of members of the upper house," Hayman added.

But will they compete with the latest Weezer ‘meme’ video and that footage of Steve Ballmer doing the monkey dance?