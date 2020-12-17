How to watch The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt and stream the new episode anywhere now

Christmas has come early for petrolheads this week, after Amazon decided to drop the latest instalment of popular motoring show The Grand Tour a day early on its Prime Video streaming service. Read on as we explain how to watch The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt online, wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch The Grand Tour online The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt is out now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. That means you won't find it anywhere else - but you will find that it's available at no extra cost to Prime subscribers! Check out Amazon's FREE 30-day Prime trial and you can watch The Grand Tour online free. Prime members can log-in to their account from anywhere in the world with the help of a good VPN.

A Massive Hunt sees Messrs Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond primarily touring Madagascar, though the trio start off the 90-minute episode on the French island of La Réunion.

You'll have to watch the show for yourself to see what kind of wheels the trio are rolling with and what stunts they have in store for us in their latest outing, which follows on from the totally-straight-faced special Seamen. As well as giving the lads the chance to get in a title gag the BBC would have almost certainly frowned upon, it saw the motley crew of motoring enthusiasts take to the oceans instead of the open road for a change of a pace.

This could be the last episode of The Grand Tour released until well into next year, as while the show's next special is pencilled in to take place in Russia, coronavirus restrictions means filming is going to be complicated for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, though, fans of the show have an early holiday gift in the form of A Massive Hunt and its surprise early-release. Perhaps best of all, watching the Prime Video exclusive couldn't be easier - just sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial and watch The Grand Tour online from anywhere!

How to watch The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt and stream the new special with Prime Video

How to watch The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

