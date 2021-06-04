Here's how you can get Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals for just £799 - £400 off

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals are expensive - it is Samsung's most powerful handset after all! But right now, there's a way to save a considerable amount of cash when buying the device.

As part of a recent promotion directly from Samsung, you can claim £150 in cashback on a host of devices, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra. One of the retailers partaking in this promotion is Chitter Chatter.

This retailer currently has the market's cheapest S21 Ultra deal, costing just £949. That alone is a brilliant price but then when you take into account the cashback, you'll only be paying £799.

All you have to do is head over to the Samsung website once you've completed your purchase and claim your cashback with your proof of purchase. Then, you'll receive your cashback within 60 days.

Today's best Samsung S21 Ultra deals

Mobile phone deals: compare the best prices currently out there

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

If money is no object, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra would be an absolute no-brainer for those needing a new smartphone. Showing off with an exceptional list of premium-feel features left, right and centre, the Ultra is certainly weighing in as one of the most powerful Android handsets on the market right now.

With a gorgeous, curved 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung S21 Ultra takes the S20 Series' 120Hz refresh rate and adds the upgrade of benefitting from Quad HD+ resolutions in perfect tandem. The screen is both beautifully detailed and gloriously smooth, then, making even the simple task of scrolling and opening apps pleasantly responsive and fluid.

On the back, the specs are equally as exciting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra playing host to a four camera array. This includes the 108MP sensor, two telephoto cameras and the headline-leading 100x zoom, as well as a 40MP front camera for those all-important selfies.

To top it off, the S21 Ultra is the first of any S Series to get S pen compatibility. Note, though, you'll have to buy this extra bit of tech separately

Of course, that's a lot of specs to be weighed down by. Partnering a beefy 5000mAh battery cell and the supreme Exynos 2100 processor, though, the S21 Ultra takes it all in its stride.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review