Grab Ratchet and Clank for free on PS4 and PS5 right now

Ratchet and Clank (2016) is free to pick up for PS4 and PS5 owners right now, as part of Sony's Play at Home initiative - but only for a limited time.

Starting from today, PlayStation players can grab the PS4 classic for free until March 31 at 8pm PT/ 11pm ET (April 1 at 4am BST).

It's a great time to try out (or revisit) Ratchet and Clank ahead of the release of Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart this June. What's more, once you redeem the game, it's yours to keep. While this is the PS4 version, Ratchet and Clack will also work on the PS5 via backwards compatibility.

How to download Ratchet and Clank for free

It's easy to claim your free Ratchet and Clank download. Simply go to the PlayStation Store and follow click on "Play at Home" (there should be a banner). When you follow that, Ratchet and Clank should be listed as 'Free" - remember it's Ratchet and Clank not Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Click the listing, select "Add to Library" and it's yours to download.

Play at Home

Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank is an action platformer that follows the adventures of Lombax Ratchet and robot Clank, as they travel the universe ridding it of evil. Ratchet and Clank (2016) is a reimagining of the original PS2 game for PS4, bringing with it upgraded visuals and better performance.

The game is being offered for free as part of the return of Sony's Play at Home initiative - with more free games set to come.

In a PlayStation Blog post, SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan revealed that this time there's going to be even more on offer than before with the initiative running through June.

Ryan explained that the return of the initiative will see Sony offering a series of free games and entertainment offers to the PlayStation community "to make the next few months a little more fun and enjoyable".

"In these historic times, the team at PlayStation wanted to thank the community by giving something back," Ryan wrote. "These days, we could all use something to look forward to and another reason to stay safely socially distanced, so we are happy to be able to offer a free selection of great games and some entertainment offers."