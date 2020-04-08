Get the mostly sold out Nintendo Switch with this £23/pm Huawei P Smart deal

With the entirety of the UK trying to ease lockdown boredom, the Nintendo Switch has gone from popular to so desirable that every retailer repeatedly sells out when new stock comes in.

That now means the console is extremely difficult to get your hands on. But for those who just so happen to also need a new phone right now, there is a simple way to get your hands on one.

With Virgin Mobile, you can currently get both a Huawei P Smart and a Nintendo Switch for just £23 a month. At that price you're getting 8GB of data on one of the most popular budget handsets on the market.

The only pitfall for some is the contract length. To get this pricing, you need to be tied in for 36 months. For some this will be ideal and for others a commitment nightmare. Luckily, you can drop down to 24 months for an increased fee.

Nintendo Switch + Huawei P Smart:

Huawei P Smart | Virgin | 8GB data | Free upfront | £23 a month + Nintendo Switch

Yes, it is a 36-month contract but at £23 a month for both a 2019 smartphone and a Nintendo Switch, this truly is some exceptional value. And for an extra £2 a month you can upgrade to 25GB of data or for £29.50, you can cut the contract down to 24 months and still get both the console and 8GB of data.

View Deal

What's the Huawei P Smart like?

It may not be the most powerful phone from Huawei but considering the price it comes at here, it is pretty exceptional. It has a slick design, ample amounts of storage and a screen way above its price range.

It even carries a 3400mAh battery - a flagship-level spec these days - and a strong dual camera set-up.

Read our full Huawei P Smart review to find out more