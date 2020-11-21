Get a £100 price drop on the budget Samsung Galaxy S20 FE handset SIM-free

Let's dedicate this Black Friday deal to the absolute ballers out there, because only those individuals are likely to drop cash and buy a SIM-free handset outright. Well, actually, that pool of people might be growing with this reduction on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE handset.

For those who don't want to be tied down by monthly payments, there's been £100 slashed off both the 4G and 5G variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, meaning you can pay just £499 rather than its RRP of £599 with the offer available directly from Samsung.

If you'd prefer, you can also buy the handset outright from Amazon where all colours are in stock with the discount, apart from Cloud Red.

As we draw ever closer to the official date on November 27, we're expecting to see lots more prices falling on Black Friday phone deals including SIM-free handsets, with the Pixel 4a already receiving similar treatment.

Where to get these cut-price Samsung phone deals:

Should I buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal?

So far this Black Friday season, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals have been a very competitive space. First on contract, but now SIM-free.

With pretty much all the bells and whistles of Samsung's leading flagship, the Galaxy S20, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) essentially takes its key features and packages them into a cheaper to manufacture shell. As Aqua said in 'Barbie Girl' though, 'plastic, it's fantastic' (unlike the song itself) and, hey, if it makes some of those flagship components more affordable, who are we to complain?

Straight off the bat, it's important to note the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE plays host to perhaps its elder sibling's most exciting feature. Yes, the S20 FE has that beautifully fluid 120Hz refresh rate to play around with on its 6.5-inch Infinity-O Full HD+ display. If you so choose, you can also benefit from 5G capabilities, enjoying a speedier, more reliable connection as you roam.

Powering the device, you'll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in the 5G variant, with the 4G version packing the Exynos 990. Both top-tier processors, we found an exceptional performance from launching apps and snapping photos, to more demanding tasks like gaming.

Let's not forget the snapper here. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a triple-array camera, including a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP wide angle camera and 12MP telephoto lens.

