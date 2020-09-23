The best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals to pre-order

Samsung Galaxy FE deals are now available to pre-order! And you're excused if you're sat there wondering what this is, Samsung does have the tendency to cram a small boat-load of launches into each year.

In essence, the FE is just the Samsung Galaxy S20...but cheaper. Imagine it to be an extension of the S20 family for those who aren't quite prepared to pour tremendous amounts of cash into a new phone.

So it's more affordable but how else does it differ from Samsung Galaxy S20 deals? Externally, it looks the same. It has the same hole-punch camera in the middle of the display, the same rear-camera bump and even a similar body.

Despite its lower price, Samsung Galaxy FE deals manage to keep up an impressive camera performance. It has a 32MP selfie camera and on the front, a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and a 8MP 3x zoom (and 30x zoom). That makes this all very similar to the S20 and S20 Ultra for specs.

Moving internally, the device features a 4500mAh battery (with fast and wireless charging capabilities), an IP68 rating and a Snapdragon 865 processor in the 5G model or a Exynos 990 in the 4G model - all specs that are similar to the pricier S20.

If you pre-order the device you'll get 3 month's of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and either a fitness tracker or a game controller. On top of that, Samsung will throw in four months of YouTube Premium.

Your pre-order will arrive on October 2

Trading in your old phone for money off the FE:

If you have an old device you're looking to get rid of when you switch to the FE, you can get some good money for it by recycling it. While there are a number of recycling services out there, SellMyMobile seems to be one of the best.

This is mainly due to the fact that it operates as an aggregator of other sites so you can compare a number of different providers to find the best price. It compares websites on the price they'll give you, its TrustPilot score, how long it will take for you to get paid and more.

Depending on what your old device is and its current state, you can get a quite good return on your old phone.

Head to Sellmymobile.com to see how much you can get for your old phone

Samsung Galaxy FE review:

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy FE review in brief A budget edition of Samsung's S20 series Screen size: 6.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2400 | Rear camera: 12 + 8 + 12MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 190g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4500mAh Affordably priced 5G enabled Impressive camera performance Back of phone feels cheap

The Samsung Galaxy FE is here to fill a space that many have likely hoped for - a cheaper version of the S20 range. Considering it comes in £200 cheaper than the S20, it falls more into the mid-range phone category.

Despite this, it remains a top-notch phone. It has a similar camera performance to the S20 and S20 Plus, offering up to 30x zoom, a 32MP selfie camera and a triple camera set-up on the back.

Internally you're getting a 4500mAh battery with fast and wireless charging and 6GB RAM. To top it off, the display is a 6.5-inch AMOLED 2X screen with 120hz refresh rate.

Overall, this is another great phone from Samsung.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy FE review to find out more