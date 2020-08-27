Fall Guys Season 2 goes medieval and lets you dress like a dragon this October

Fall Guys, the incredibly popular bean-filled battle royale game, is getting brand new content that’s inspired by the Middle Ages.

As part of Fall Guys Season 2, players can expect to unlock a whole host of new unlockables, such as adorable costumes and emotes. You’ll be able to dress like a dragon, win as a wizard or go for victory as a viking.

Season 2 will introduce a number of new rounds to the game, all inspired by its medieval theme. Players will have to bundle over castle walls, dodge swinging axes and scale movable siege ramps. It looks like it will be frantic, fresh fun.

The Fall Guys Season 2 release date is October, and is bound to keep the millions of players who are already hooked on competing for crowns happy.

Fall Guys became the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time, but there’s only a few days left to grab it before it's replaced by Street Fighter 5 and PUBG on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

The game's crazy popularity resulted in multiple server issues when it launched, and has also attracted the unwanted attention of Fall Guys hackers and cheats.