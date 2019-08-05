EE is offering a free Xbox One, Sonos One or B&O headphones with Google Pixel 3a deals

A brand new mobile phone deal can be a big investment, so wanting to squeeze as much value for money is a crucial part of tracking down your ideal contract. Currently offering Google Pixel 3a deals with free gifts including an Xbox One, EE has nailed this value philosophy.

And it's not just Xboxes up for grabs either. Scoring a Google Pixel 3a or 3a XL deal from EE lands you your choice of a free Xbox One S, Sonos One or B&O headphones. That means a freebie up to the value of a stonking £250.

With prices starting from £34 a month, the inclusion of these free gifts hasn't even boosted the price sky high like we're used to seeing with gift offers. And, for those who want to go all out on their new phone deal, EE also offers its Smart Plans.

These allow you to upgrade your contract whenever you want and have free, swappable subscriptions to the likes of Apple Music, Spotify, Netflix or BT Sport.

We've listed the best of these Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals down below so you can choose which works best for you (promotion ends on September 2).

Find out more about these freebies from EE:

Google Pixel 3a deals + ace free gift

Google Pixel 3a | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

The cheaper of the two contracts, choosing the Google Pixel 3a will land you monthly bills of £34 and 10GB of data. On top of that is the inclusion of your free gift - Xbox One, Sonos speaker or B&O headphones. If you want high-end camera quality while still scoring a free gift, this contract is ideal.

Google Pixel 3a XL | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Going up in price by £5 a month, the Google Pixel 3a XL is the larger and more impressive option. It pushes a larger processor, battery and slightly improved camera specs. Obviously, you still also get the free gift and EE's superfast 4G speeds.

Upgrade to an EE Smart Plan

With these offers, you can also upgrade to an EE Smart plan. That means you can upgrade your phone contract anytime and get access to EE's 'Swappable Benefits'. These benefits include subscriptions to the likes of Apple Music and Spotify, Netflix and BT Sport or increased roaming abilities. You can change between these subscriptions at any point during your contract.

EE's Google Pixel 3a + free gift Smart Plan deals:

- Google Pixel 3a 10GB Smart Plan - £39 a month

- Google Pixel 3a XL 10GB Smart Plan - £44 a month

- Google Pixel 3a XL 30GB Smart Plan - £49 a month

Why should I get my next mobile phone deal on EE?

EE is the UK's fastest network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for their contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK. You'll also find that EE phone deals are frequently the best option available.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere.