Microsoft-owned Deathloop will remain a PS5 timed-exclusive until September 14, 2022

Sony and now-Microsoft-owned Bethesda Softworks have announced that Deathloop will remain a timed PS5 exclusive until September 14, 2022 at the earliest.

The game might be available on PC before that date, but the wording found at the end of the latest gameplay trailer make it sound like we'll be waiting a while to get the game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, despite Microsoft owning the video game publisher and developer.

The trailer, which debuted during Sony's latest State of Play event and we’ve embedded below, finally explains how the game’s premise – a ceaseless time loop – will mesh with developer Arkane Studios’ frenetic shooter. The results are what would happen if you crossed Groundhog’s Day with Dishonored.

According to the game’s director, you’re tasked with taking out eight targets all in the same run. Fail to do it, or die trying, and you’ll come back again to try it again. Each run you’ll learn a bit more about your targets and their schedules and when you find out where they’ll be and when, taking them out is as easy as infiltrating their lairs and taking out dozens of their guards. You can rewind time twice if the guards take you out but the third time will start the time loop all over again Majora’s Mask style.

Returnal without the painfully hard bosses

On the surface this might remind you of the PS5’s other big hit from earlier this year, Returnal, however the two share very little in common other than the shooting and time loop. (OK, maybe Returnal is a better comparison than Groundhogs Day…)

Regardless, Deathloop’s map doesn’t sound like it will change every time you die. In fact, you’ll likely need it to stay the same so you can carry out your missions.

Also, after seeing how easily a target was taken out in the above trailer, it doesn’t look like we’ll have to face another six super-challenging boss fights, either.

We might be eating our words when the game comes out on PS5 – and only PS5 – on September 14 2021, but so far this looks like a loop that we’ll be able to see through to the end.