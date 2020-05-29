Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is the latest top-notch free PC game from the Epic Games Store

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection has become the latest title in a string of high-profile releases to be given away free by the Epic Games Store.

This shooter collection comprises of a pair of games, namely Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Borderlands 2.5 if you will), plus you get a load of bonus goodies to boot in the form of the DLC which adds a whole chunk of content.

For the price of precisely nothing, this is obviously quite an eye-opening opportunity if you’ve never played these games, and indeed if your friends haven’t either – as remember there’s four player co-op to be had here.

The Handsome Collection is available now and will remain free on the Epic Games Store until June 4.

Ark Survival Evolved

Epic recently made GTA V available for free, and then followed that up with Civilization VI, all of this being predicted by a previous leak which looked like it might have been made-up, but most definitely wasn’t.

And these high-quality freebies are starting to make a good argument for signing up for an account at the Epic Games Store in and of themselves, which is obviously the idea.

Going by the aforementioned leak, the next free game coming will be Ark Survival Evolved, which will take the baton from this Borderlands collection on June 4. At this point, given what’s happened, there’s no reason to suspect that the rumor mill is wrong on that (but you never know).