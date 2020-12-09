Where to buy the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max: delivery dates and stock updates

If you've been on the search for a new iPhone and have decided either the iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max are the one for you, you've likely run into an issue - there's no stock.

In both the US and the UK, stock of Apple's two most powerful phones has recently dried up with most carriers, retailers and networks all listing either no stock, low stock or a long delivery date.

While this seems like a strange situation, it seems to be becoming common practice with popular tech goods in the face of Covid-19 thanks to shipping delays - something anyone who's tried to buy a PS5 will know all too well!

While there are some delays on iPhone 12 deals or the smaller Mini, it's the two larger and more popular handsets that have really been hit with major delays with most retailers listing late December or early January as the next load of stock.

So what can you do if you've got your sights set on the iPhone 12 Pro or Apple's massive iPhone 12 Pro Max deals? Some retailers still have some stock and for others, delivery dates have been announced if you decide to order now.

Below we've included everything you need to know about where to buy the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max in either the US or UK.

Where to buy the iPhone 12 Pro in the US:

Delivery dates in the US seem to completely depend on where you're ordering from. Some retailers seem to still be able to get the device to you with next day delivery and others can take a few weeks:

Verizon | iPhone 12 Pro | next day delivery

It appears that Verizon is unaffected by stock issues with 2-day shipping and free in-store pickups still available on the iPhone 12 Pro. However, as it has had stock issues in the past few weeks on the iPhone 12 Pro, this could change.



Apple Store: In stock with delivery dates of January 8 onwards

In stock with delivery dates of January 8 onwards Best Buy: In stock with delivery dates of December 18

In stock with delivery dates of December 18 AT&T: In stock with delivery dates between January 1 - January 8

Where to buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the US:

Verizon | iPhone 12 Pro Max | next day delivery

Just like the iPhone 12 Pro, Verizon seems to be stocked up on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You can have it shipped to you or choose to pick it up with free in-store pickups available. This could well depend on storage size and colours so worth checking the Verizon website.



Apple Store: In stock with delivery dates of December 31 onwards

In stock with delivery dates of December 31 onwards Best Buy: In stock with delivery dates of December 17

In stock with delivery dates of December 17 AT&T: In stock with dates between December 11 - December 15

Where to buy the iPhone 12 Pro in the UK:

In the UK, you can go down two different routes - SIM-free or on a contract. However, it appears whichever option you choose, you will be waiting a minimum of a few weeks to get the iPhone 12 Pro:

SIM-free iPhone 12 Pro deals:

Apple | iPhone 12 Pro | delivery date of January 7

It will likely come as no surprise that the earliest delivery date for the handset SIM-free comes directly from Apple. However, that earliest date isn't exactly soon. While you can currently purchase the iPhone 12 Pro directly from Apple, it isn't expected to be delivered until January 7.

Amazon : Out of stock but can be ordered with an email update on delivery dates

: Out of stock but can be ordered with an email update on delivery dates Mobiles.co.uk : Available to buy with a date of 26/01/2021

: Available to buy with a date of 26/01/2021 Carphone Warehouse: Available to buy with expected dates of January 26

iPhone 12 Pro deals on contract:

iPhone 12 Pro deals | Fonehouse | next day delivery

Okay, so stock is a bit more complicated when it comes to contracts. The retailer Fonehouse does have stock...on a very niche option. If you buy a Silver 128GB or 512GB model or 512GB Pacific Blue handset on EE then you can get next day delivery. There is a load of combinations of colours, networks and storage sizes available from Fonehouse with delivery dates ranging from next day all the way up to 4-5 weeks.



Carphone Warehouse: Available to buy, with dates of January 26

Available to buy, with dates of January 26 Mobiles.co.uk: Available to buy with dates from from January 12 - January 26

Available to buy with dates from from January 12 - January 26 Affordable Mobiles: Available to buy with a 6-8 week wait

Available to buy with a 6-8 week wait ChitterChatter: Available to buy with 4-6 week wait

Available to buy with 4-6 week wait Virgin: Available to buy with an arrival date of January 21

Where to buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the UK:

If you choose the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max, delivery dates are slightly sooner for both SIM-free and contracts. You can get it within 2 weeks from a number of providers or early January from the rest.

Apple | iPhone 12 Pro Max | delivery date of January 7

Just like the iPhone 12 Pro, the soonest delivery date in the UK is going to be directly from the Apple Store. However, that is again not going to be very soon with the same delivery date of January 7 listed for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Amazon: Available to buy with 1-2 month delivery

Available to buy with 1-2 month delivery Mobiles.co.uk: Available to buy with a date of 26/01/2021

Available to buy with a date of 26/01/2021 Carphone Warehouse: Available to buy with delivery of January 12

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals on contract:

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals | Fonehouse | next day delivery

Like the iPhone 12 Pro, the Max is still currently available from Fonehouse. However, next day delivery is only available on certain versions of the handset. You can see a full breakdown of delivery dates for different models on Fonehouse's website but certain EE and Three deals are available now. Vodafone has the longest wait of the lot.

