The best Samsung mobile phone deals in the January sales 2019

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 11 of 599,987 deals ? Sort By Recommended Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB Blue) 1 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 9GB data £50 upfront £28 /mth View at Mobiles.co.uk 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Exclusive Editor's Pick SAVE £10 WITH CODE 10OFF Learn More Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 30GB data £86.99 upfront £36 /mth View at Fonehouse 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Editor's Pick Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 9 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 15GB data £99 upfront £34 /mth View at Mobiles.co.uk 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Editor's Pick SAVE £10 WITH CODE 10OFF Learn More Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Black) 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 30GB data Free upfront £33 /mth View at Mobile Phones Direct 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Editor's Pick Free Delivery Learn More Samsung Galaxy S8 5 1000 mins Unlimited texts 3GB data Free upfront £23 /mth View at Mobile Phones Direct 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Editor's Pick Free Delivery Learn More Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (Grey) 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £49 upfront £24 /mth View at Three 24 months Free roaming in 70+ worldwide destinations Discounts and freebies with Wuntu app EasyJet priority boarding and bag drop perks Super cheap S8 plus tariff Learn More Samsung Galaxy S7 (White) 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 20GB data Free upfront £21.50 /mth View at Mobile Phones Direct 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Editor's Pick Free Delivery £228 cashback Learn More Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (Gold) 8 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 20GB data £9.99 upfront £31 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Samsung Galaxy A8 (Black) 9 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £22.99 upfront £18 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Samsung Galaxy A3 (16GB Pink) 10 600 mins 5000 texts 1GB data Free upfront £16.99 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Samsung Galaxy A5 (32GB Blue) 11 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £25 upfront £18 /mth View at Mobiles.co.uk 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage SAVE £10 WITH CODE 10OFF Learn More Load more deals

Shopping for a new Samsung device? We don't blame you, it has some of the best flagship devices around right now and this is the perfect place to start. We're here to help you through all of the pains of phone shopping from researching the device to choosing the perfect provider - we've got it all here for you, simple.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

15GB data £99 upfront £34 /mth SAVE £10 WITH CODE 10OFF View at Mobiles.co.uk

You're here because you want a Samsung mobile phone, but which device is it that has caught your attention. Is it Samsung's massive powerhouse, the Galaxy Note 9? Or maybe your heart lies with the incredibly popular Galaxy S9 with its clever biometric features? Or were you after a bargain? Samsung's older devices like the S7 are cheaper now than ever.

No matter which device you desire, you will find it here using our custom-made price comparison to search through Samsung's greatest devices, specifying data allowances, monthly costs, providers and so many other filters. When it comes to finding mobile phone deals, TechRadar does it pretty well (if we do say so ourselves). So go to the chart above and find the best Samsung mobile phone deals for you.

Which Samsung mobile phone is right for you?

It can be tempting to just go for the biggest, most powerful device but slow down, there are tonnes of options for you to choose from. If you want the best of Samsung then it has to be the S9, S9 Plus and Note 9 but while these are the kings of the Galaxy (get it?) they are also the most expensive. Samsung has a lot of older devices that shouldn't be forgotten about like the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy A5.

No matter what you need you will find it here so scroll down to see all of your options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's big, powerful powerhouse of a phone

OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Memory: 8GB Ram | Weight: 201g | Dimensions: 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm | Storage: 512GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

This really is a beast of a phone. It is massive in size, power and performance and not to mention it's packing a whole load of hidden features to explore. If you want a phone that will last days, take great photos and power through tasks this could be for you.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's hugely popular flagship

OS: Android 8.0 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Memory: 4GB Ram | Weight: 163g | Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

The Galaxy S9 is one of the most popular phones on the market and we can see why. It took everything that was loved about the S8 and improved on it. Not only did Samsung bring back the hugely popular infinity screen but it added a powerful low light camera and swift biometric security.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S9 deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

A bigger, more refined Galaxy S9

OS: Android 8.0 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Memory: 6GB Ram | Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 3500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

The S9 Plus made incremental improvements on the S9 to really refine it. It made it bigger, it fixed the placement of the fingerprint scanner and it added a much bigger battery. But obviously with all these changes it added a bigger price tag.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The long awaited mega Galaxy

OS: Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Memory: 6GB Ram | Weight: 195g | Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 3300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

After the...well, fiery disaster that was the Note 7 we were all worried about how the Note 8 would come out but we were pleasantly surprised. It has Samsung's now notorious infinity display, a speedy processor and a great camera. If you want a Note but the 9 is too expensive this could be the way to go.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung's cheapest infinity display device

OS: Android 7.0 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Memory: 4GB Ram | Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

This was probably Samsung's biggest advancement in any phone to date (we're yet to see just how crazy Samsung goes with the S10). They added a full infinity display giving you as much screen as they could fit on the device, Bixby and biometric features. Although a lot of these features struggled to impress they were still great and lend the phone a really fun aspect.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S8 deals

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

The Galaxy S8...but bigger and better

OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat) | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Memory: 4GB Ram | Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Yes the Galaxy S8 is a great phone but the S8 Plus did what all the Plus devices do, it improved it...slightly. It brought in a bigger screen, improved the camera and upped the hardware and battery. No help fixing Bixby though.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S7

Two years old but still a great device for a bargain

OS: Android 6.0 | Screen size: 5.1inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Memory: 4GB | Weight: 152g | Dimensions: 142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9mm | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

This phone might be considered 'old' in the phone world now but it is still a great device overall. It has a superb camera, a high res screen and a strong waterproofing, all for a cheap price.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S7 deals

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

A curved screen phone that was revolutionary on release

OS: Android 6.0 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Memory: 4GB | Weight: 157g | Dimensions: 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm | Storage: 32/64/128GB | Battery: 3600mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

When the S7 Edge came out it really was something quite impressive and even now it still is a great handset, especially with the hugely discounted price. It has a great feel, beautiful screen and a superb camera and not to mention the amazing curve.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge deals

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung's lesser known flagship device still packs a punch

OS: Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) | Screen size: 5.6-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2220 | Memory: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

With Samsung's Galaxy S and Note series being so popular it is easy to forget that they do make other phones, like this, the A8. Now, it doesn't quite compete with the other 2018 Samsung flagships but it is much cheaper and still delivers on all of the core features you would expect from a phone.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A8 deals

Samsung Galaxy A3

Samsung flagship features without the same kind of price tag

OS: Android 6.0.1 (Marshmellow) | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | Memory: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 2,350mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Samsung flagships are expensive, we know that but luckily the A3 doesn't quite pack the same price tag. It doesn't hold quite the same impressive features or specs as the S9 might but you get everything you need - a nice Samsung design, excellent battery life and overall solid performance. But you will notice a slight drop in screen resolution and camera power.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A3 deals

Samsung Galaxy A5

A mid-range Samsung with a mid-range price

OS: Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Memory: 3GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

Samsung devices are not usually associated with 'mid range' devices but this really is a perfect device for that field. Mid-range features at an affordable price so you don't have to worry about spending through the roof to be the proud owner of a Samsung device.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A5 deals