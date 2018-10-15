The best Nokia 7.1 deals and prices in October 2018

HMD Global resurrected the Nokia name in the smartphone game back in 2017, and it has since gone from strength to strength. Its latest device isn't the flagship Nokia 9 that many have been clamouring for, but it's a solid mid-range phone called the Nokia 7.1. And to avoid being overcharged for this reasonably priced phone, you're in the right place to see all of today's best Nokia 7.1 deals.

Editor's Pick Limited Time Offer Nokia 7.1 Network: ID

500 mins

Unlimited texts

1GB data Free upfront £21.99 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse

The Nokia 7.1 brings lots of high-end features to a more affordable phone than you'd expect, as it sports a premium design alongside some impressive new screen tech that upscales standard quality video you're watching on your phone to HDR10 quality.

There's a 5.84-inch display on the front with a Full HD+ resolution and a notch at the top of the display on the front of the phone. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and you've got the choice of 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, or 3GB of RAM with 32GB of space.

If you're desperate for a new phone that can do lots while not bankrupting you, it may worth considering the new Nokia 7.1. Below we're set to talk you through some of the best deals you'll find for the new phone.

See also: our full round-up of the UK's best mobile phone deals

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 38 deals ? Sort By Recommended Nokia 7.1 1 500 mins Unlimited texts 1GB data Free upfront £21.99 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Nokia 7.1 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data Free upfront £23 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Nokia 7.1 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £59.99 upfront £18 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Nokia 7.1 4 1000 mins Unlimited texts 3GB data £29.99 upfront £23 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Learn More Nokia 7.1 5 1000 mins Unlimited texts 2GB data Free upfront £23.99 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Nokia 7.1 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data £49.99 upfront £22 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Nokia 7.1 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 5GB data Free upfront £27.99 /mth View at Carphone Warehouse 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Load more deals

Unlocked Nokia 7.1 SIM-free deals

Happy to buy the phone outright? That'll cost you £299 from most retailers, but that may be set to change after the phone is out on shop shelves for a while. If you don't want to buy it on contract, you may want to look at grabbing the phone outright and then pairing it with one of our best SIM only deals.

This way you won't be tied into a 24-month contract and it means you'll may be able to swap your package between providers with relatively little hassle. Below you'll find all of the best prices we've found for the Nokia 7.1 in terms of SIM-free deals.

Showing 2 of 2 deals ? Sort By Recommended Nokia 7.1 1 Shipping from Free £299 View Nokia 7.1 2 No price information Check Amazon

See also: the 15 best SIM-free phones you can buy today

Nokia 7.1 hands on review in brief

Nokia brings top notch screen tech to the mid-range

Screen size: 5.84-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 160g | OS: Android 9 Pie | RAM: 4GB / 3GB | Storage: 64GB / 32GB | Battery: 3060mAh

Great screen tech

Looks good for a mid-range phone

Limited camera upgrades

The Nokia 7.1 is a solid mid-range phone with some interesting features we haven't seen at this price before.

The 5.84-inch display looks great and the HDR10 features are a great idea for anyone who watches a lot of video on their phone but doesn't want to pay through the nose for a handset like the Sony Xperia XZ3 or Samsung Galaxy S9. Everything else here - including the performance and look of the phone - looks to have the makings of a solid mid-range device, and we can't wait to try this properly for our full review.

Read TechRadar's full Nokia 7.1 review