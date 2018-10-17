The cheapest Google Pixel 3 unlocked SIM-free prices in October 2018

Google Pixel 3 Fact File Release date: Nov 1 2018

Launch price: $799 / £739 / AU$1,199

Platform: Android 9 Pie

Storage: 64GB

Camera: 12.2MP rear / Dual 8MP front

Screen: 5.5-inch, 1080x2160

Battery: 2915mAh

Colours: Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink Read TechRadar's Google Pixel 3 review

The Google Pixel 3 is here and it's bringing with it all the latest specs from the company behind the Android operating system. As such this phone runs pure Android for a zippy smooth experience that's guaranteed all the latest updates first.

The Pixel 3 comes with a high-res one-hand-friendly 5.5-inch display, behind which sits a powerful 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU and 4GB of RAM. Go further back and you have, on the rear, a 12.2MP camera that's supported by Google machine-learning software to help it compete even with dual camera systems.

So if you're determined to future-proof your digital life with the newest, shiniest Pixel phone (rather than save some cash with a SIM-free Pixel 2), then be sure to pick the cheapest Pixel 3 price from the below comparison chart. Team it up with a low cost SIM only deal and you could make a decent saving over contract plans.

