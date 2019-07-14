Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

The curtain has risen on Amazon Prime Day, and if you're on the hunt for one of the best TV deals out there as the online retailer slashes its prices, it could become a bit overwhelming.

There are TV deals of all shapes and sizes, brands and feature sets on Amazon's website right now, with some huge savings to be had on some very respectable televisions.

However, not all TVs are created equal – 50% off a lame TV will feel like you own just half a TV when you get it out of the box.

But fear not — we've scoured Amazon's Prime Day deals listing page to dig out the very best TV offers on the site.

The best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals in the US

While Black Friday and Super Bowl weekend are usually the kings of TV sale days in the US, Amazon Prime Day is offering plenty of great deals on the brand-name TVs from Sony, Vizio, LG and more.

TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart TV $499.99 $259.99 at Walmart

Save over $200 on the TLC 43-inch 4K TV that features Dolby Vision HDR for a life-like picture. The smart TV also has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

TCL 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $599.99 $319.99 at Walmart

Save $280 on the TCL 49-inch 4K UHD TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream you favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

LG 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHD TV $896.99 $449 at Walmart

The LG Super UHD TV features a Nano Cell Display which claims to reveal more than a billion colors. The smart TV also features AI ThinQ technology and is currently $448 off the list price.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV $399.99 $219.99 at Walmart

Not that long ago, we would never expect to see a 55-inch 4K TV for under $250 outside of a Black Friday doorbuster, yet here it is for Prime Day. The 55-inch TV lacks smart features, but is a great budget option if you're looking for a basic midsize 4K TV.

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Android TV $1,098 $798 at Walmart

Save $300 on the Sony 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The UHD smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control you TV and other smart home devices.

The best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals in the UK

Whether you're after a Philips, a Samsung, a Hisense or an LG TV, a curved set or a flat panel, a smaller 43-incher or a giant 65-inch monster, Amazon Prime Day has TVs to satisfy all needs.

There are loads of televisions on sale for Amazon's Prime Day promotion – these are our favorite finds so far. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this page with more offers as soon as they appear on Amazon's site.

(Image credit: Philips) Philips 50PUS6753 50-inch 4K HDR TV: £439 now £349

With a £90 price cut just in time for Amazon Prime Day, this Philips Ambilight TV set will offer 50-inch bigscreen thrills, complete with 4K resolution, HDR visuals and smartTV apps, all bathed in backlit Ambilight glow that matches the action on screen.View Deal