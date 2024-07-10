The Amazon Kindle Scribe hits a record-low price for Prime Day

The journaling champ has to be the Amazon Kindle Scribe and thanks to an early deal ahead of Prime Day you can now get it for $234.99 (was $339.99) at Amazon. As befitting the retailer's mega-sale, this price cut is the biggest we’ve seen for the Amazon Kindle Scribe since it was released in 2022.

Our Kindle Scribe review was very passionate about how well it works and plays so it's an exciting time to buy. It's great to see this device drop to such a low price, especially considering most Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals usually focus on the Kindle Paperwhite or the standard Kindle as opposed to the more premium devices like the Kindle Scribe.

Today’s best Amazon Kindle Scribe deal

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $234.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the manufacturer's premium ereader and it's now down to a record-low price for Prime Day. Functions include the ability to write on the screen, as well as annotate or take notes as you read. If you want the ultimate Kindle experience, this is your best option. It’s excellent value for what it offers and there’s nothing that rivals it right now at this price.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the only ereader from the manufacturer that also functions as a digital notebook and pen, as well as a way to read without carrying around dozens of books. The notebook's functionality won’t be essential for everyone but it does give you the perfect place to sketch out designs or journal. It’s also possible to convert handwritten notes to text, which is convenient for transferring your thoughts elsewhere.

The screen is also sizeable at 10.2 inches so there’s no risk of you not seeing things clearly here. Even in awkward lighting, it’s glare-free and front-lit, meaning it looks great. For those who will make use of all of its features, it’s the best Kindle in many ways.

If you’re not just looking for the best Kindle deals, we also have many of the best Amazon Fire tablet deals for something that will also easily help you read as you travel.

