The best Xbox One and PS4 VPNs 2020

The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are undeniably powerful machines that have wowed a generation of gamers. And you can get even more out of the consoles by using a virtual private network (VPN).

Whether it’s getting around geo-restrictions to access games that aren’t available in your region, accessing extra content from streaming platforms like Netflix or simply protecting your identity, Xbox One or PS4 VPNs make for handy software to have available.

Indeed, they provide an additional layer of security beyond your regular security measures such as a firewall. In particular, gaming VPNs can increase protection against DDoS attacks - a popular method of gaining a competitive advantage for the more obsessive and cheat-happy gamers out there.

But as there are so many excellent VPN providers out there, choosing the best service to suit your needs isn’t an easy task. To make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up the top 5 VPNs for Xbox One and PS4 you can get right now.

What makes the best Xbox One/PS4 VPN?

ExpressVPN is our number one VPN for Xbox One and PS4. It ticks all the boxes we'd expect from the best options, offering a large number of high-speed servers, improving privacy and, if you use your machine as a TV box, unblocking a variety of streaming platforms.

Getting your VPN working with gaming consoles requires a few steps and isn't as easy as simply downloading an app, so we like providers to have easy-to-follow instructions online or - even better - instant 24/7 live chat support that you can access for quick answers to any problems you may encounter.

Affordability helps of course. And we also favour providers that enable you to connect a range of devices simultaneously, so you can get the most from your subscription on your home computer, smartphone, tablet and more.

The best Xbox One and PS4 VPN is:

1. ExpressVPN Best overall VPN for Xbox and PlayStation - and much more besides Fast speeds: Very | Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations/countries: 160/94 | Maximum devices supported: 5 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Support: 24/7 live chat, web guide Two ways to install on consoles Clear instructions and great support Vast server network Unblocks most major streaming services Not the cheapest VPN

The British Virgin Islands-based takes the title of the best VPN service for Xbox One and PS4, offering a range of features that will transform the way you use your games console.

ExpressVPN offers access to a vast network of 3,000 servers across 94 countries, all of which boast unlimited speeds for an improved gaming and streaming experience. Thanks to a built-in speed test feature, you can quickly connect to the best available server. Meanwhile, unlimited bandwidth means there’s no limit on the amount of games you can download.

If you like to browse the web and stream movies on your console, you’ll be happy to learn that you can unblock Facebook, Twitter, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Spotify and many other platforms. What’s more, ExpressVPN boasts security and privacy features such as a kill switch, 256-bit encryption, zero-knowledge DNS and a no-logs policy.

There isn’t a dedicated ExpressVPN app for Xbox or PS4, but you can either use it via the company’s MediaStreamer service or by installing it on a router. Either way, there are clear instructions on how to do this via the ExpressVPN website. If you get stuck and need help, there’s 24/7 customer support, and you can get your money back within 30 days should you not be happy with the service.

2. Surfshark A super cheap VPN option for gamers Fast speeds: Yes | Number of servers: 1,700+ | Server locations/countries: 100+/63 | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Support: 24/7 live chat, web guide Very affordable prices Large server network Unlimited devices May be too basic for some

Surfshark is another fine option that is compatible with Xbox and PlayStation. It’s pretty easy to use on these consoles thanks to its smart DNS feature and it's hard to argue with the pricing.

As well as being relatively straightforward to set up, Surfshark allows users to connect to over 1,700 servers in 63 countries. They provide excellent speeds, a private DNS, won’t track your internet activity and are P2P-friendly.

One of the most attractive things about Surfshark is that there isn’t a cap on the amount of devices you can use, meaning you can take out a single subscription for all your devices. Surfshark also allows users to unblock Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Peacock and other streaming platforms, while promising to “reduce ping time and latency”.

There are also some nifty security features, too, such as protection against malware, adverts and web trackers, a kill switch, private DNS and leak protection, 256-bit encryption, secure protocols like IKEv2/IPsec and OpenVPN - as well as a camouflage mode to stop ISPs from finding out that you have a VPN.

If this all sounds good, you can pick up a subscription for around $2 per month. A bargain price for a very good piece of software.

3. NordVPN Using VPNs doesn;t come much easier than Nord Fast speeds: Yes | Number of servers: 5,000+ | Server locations/countries: 80+/59 | Maximum devices supported: 6 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Support: 24/7 live chat, web guide 5,000+ servers Double VPN for enhanced privacy Unblocks major streaming platforms We prefer mobile apps on other VPNs

If you’re looking for a VPN that is easy to use and reasonably priced, NordVPN certainly has your back. It boasts more than 5,000 servers in 59 countries, giving you plenty of choice when it comes to finding available connections globally, and unlimited bandwidth.

When it comes to using NordVPN on Xbox and PlayStation, you can either connect via Smart DNS or via your router.

It lets you access streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime TV, BBC iPlayer, and many other platforms from overseas. And thanks to the NordLynx protocol, you’ll experience impressive speeds when streaming and playing games. As well as this, NordVPN will help prevent your ISP from slowing down your internet speeds and allows you to connect up to 6 devices via a single subscription.

One of Nord’s more unique features is Double VPN, which will send your internet traffic via two VPN servers in order to improve privacy. Other nice features include a malware and ad blocker, 2048-bit encryption, a kill switch, extensions for Chrome and Firefox, DNS leak protection, a no-logs policy, as well as 24/7 support.

Subscriptions start at under $4/£3 per month (if you're happy to commit to a multi-year subscription), and there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you decide that this isn’t for you.

4. CyberGhost Massive server network and jam-packed with features Fast speeds: Yes | Number of servers: 6,200+ | Server locations/countries: 110+/89 | Maximum devices supported: 7 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Support: 24/7 live chat, web guide Huge amount of servers Access to loads of websites Lots of great features Support website could be better

Looking for a VPN provider that offers an enormous amount of available servers? Then look no further than CyberGhost , which allows you to connect to over 6,000 servers across around 90 countries.

What also sets CyberGhost apart from the competition is the large number of streaming platforms and websites you can access. These include Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook and Pandora.

That’s on top of high-end features like 256-bit encryption, DNS and IP leak encryption, a kill switch, a choice of different protocols, a no logs policy, support for 7 devices, unlimited bandwidth and traffic, high speeds, 24/7 customer support and a 45 money-back guarantee. You can either connect a games console via connection sharing or by installing CyberGhost on a router.

5. VPN Unlimited Privacy-concious gaming VPN Fast speeds: Above average | Number of servers: 500+ | Server locations/countries: 80+/65 | Maximum devices supported: 10 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | Support: Live chat, web guide Access to a wide variety of streaming platforms Support for up to 10 devices Interesting security features Only 500 servers

If your main emphasis is protecting your privacy and stay secure while gaming with your Xbox or PS4 VPN, then you could do much worse than VPN Unlimited from company KeepSolid. One of its standout features is a DNS firewall, which will identify and mitigate cyberthreats.

There are also more than 500 high-speed servers in over 80 countries, allowing you to access Netflix, BBC iPlayer, HBO Now, Hulu and many other streaming platforms. What we also like about VPN Unlimited is that there’s support for up to 10 devices, browser extensions for Chrome, Opera and Firefox, as well as a no-logs policy.

VPN Unlimited can be used with a variety of different games consoles, including Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS3, PS Vita and Nintendo Wii. You can connect by sharing your connection or via a router. While this process is a bit fiddly, there are clear instructions available on the provider’s website.

How do I use a VPN on my PS4/Xbox?

Although using a VPN on your games console will provide you with a wide range of benefits, the downside is that installing one of these services can take a bit of time and tinkering.

That's because games consoles like the Xbox and PS4 aren’t designed for being used with VPNs, and so you can’t download dedicated apps for them. Therefore, it’s not as easy to install a VPN on a games console when compared to platforms like iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS and Linux - or even a VPN for Amazon Fire TV.

Before you can begin using a VPN on your Xbox or PS4, you’ll need to select a compatible provider, sign up for a subscription via their website and then get set up. Depending on the service you choose, there are different ways of connecting your games console to the VPN, which include:

- Setting up Smart DNS on your console

- By sharing your VPN connection via another device

- Installing the VPN on your router

Whichever method you choose, your provider should provide comprehensive instructions of how to install and use the VPN via its website. If you run into any issues during this process, you can make use of the 24/7 customer support that most VPN companies offer.