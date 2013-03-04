Latest Jelly Bean shimmies up to Asus Transformer Pad TF300

Asus announced that it's now pushing out an Android 4.2 update to its Transformer Pad TF300 tablets.

The update is live as of today in the U.S. where it can be downloaded as a free over-the-air update.

Users in regions outside the States will see the Android 4.2 update arrive later in March, though an exact date was not provided.

The update will bring with it the usual performance and stability enhancements, along with new features like the ability to have multiple user account logins for a single device.

The first of many

Android 4.2 is still quite rare on tablets, with even the latest tablets shown at MWC sporting Android 4.1.2.

The Transformer Pad TF300 is now the first tablet outside of Google's Nexus line to receive Android 4.2.

It won't be alone for long through, with Asus announcing that the update is also on its way to the Transformer Pad Infinity, MeMo Smart Pad 10, and MeMo Pad in the second quarter of 2013.

Hopefully this means Jelly Bean's sugary walls are breaking down, and we can expect to see more tablet upgrade announcements before too long.

Via Engadget