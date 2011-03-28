Asus Eee Pad Transformer UK release date announced

The Asus Eee Pad Transformer UK release date has been announced by the Taiwanese giant, with the company's first Android Honeycomb tablet/laptop hybrid arriving on 30 March.

The Asus Transformer, which comes with a Tegra 2 dual-core processor and a 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen, has just been made available for pre-order in Taiwan.

The Eee Pad Transformer's major selling point is an optional keyboard which slots in and converts the tablet into a laptop-like machine.

Optional functionality

As TechRadar's Hands on: Asus Eee Pad Transformer review points out, the tablet section sports a miniHDMI port, but the (possibly crucial) USB ports are only on the optional keyboard.

The date, as revealed in DigiTimes, has not arrived with confirmed UK pricing, but we're still expecting the price to be between £379 and £399, depending on the amount of storage (16, 32 or 64GB) and whether it includes 3G, with a probable £479 price tag for a bundle including the keyboard.

Asus is expecting to ship 1.5 to 2 million tablets from its Eee Pad range – which includes a larger 12-inch Windows toting version (Eee Slate EP121), and will be joined by an Eee Pad Slider with Android 3.0 Honeycomb in May, and the 7-inch Eee Pad MeMo in June.

Via DigiTimes