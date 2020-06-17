How to watch Love, Victor online: stream the new Hulu show from anywhere

The Hulu Originals just keep on coming, and the latest new show to appear exclusively on the US streaming platform is Love, Victor - a TV spin-off of GLAAD award-winning 2019 film Love, Simon. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Love, Victor online and stream it online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Love, Victor for free Love, Victor is 10 episode miniseries that's now available t o watch in full on Hulu. The great value streaming service starts at just $5.99 a month and there's currently a FREE 30-day trial on offer.

Love, Victor is set in the same world as its cinematic predecessor - the Atlanta, Georgia suburb of Creekwood. More specifically, the show returns to Creekwood High School as 16-year-old Victor (Michael Cimino), recently arrived from Texas, struggles to come to terms with his sexuality just as Simon - now a school legend - did before him.

In attempting to maintain a straight facade, Victor immediately pursues a girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), but is secretly crushing on the already out Benji (George Sear). Fans of the movie will be pleased to know that the film's lead actor, Nick Robinson - the titular Simon - narrates the new Hulu series and even makes an appearance later in the show.

With Love, Simon author Becky Albertalli also set to release a new novella that expands Simon's story to his college years, it seems like we've got the beginnings of a Simonverse on our hands this summer! Here's how to watch Love, Victor online and stream every episode of the latest Hulu Originals show from anywhere right now.

How to watch Love, Victor for FREE in the US

Love, Victor is a Hulu Original and will therefore be offered exclusively on the streaming platform, with all 10 episodes now available to watch as of Wednesday, May 17. Hulu plans are available from just $5.99 a month that will allow you to watch the show. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, which means you could conceivably watch nearly all ten episodes of the show for free. Plus, Hulu lets you add on additional channels to its core service - everything from HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks - so it really is a legit alternative to cable and a cord-cutters dream. A final benefit of Hulu is that you can watch it on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that free Hulu trial today. For the ultimate value, though, bag a Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Love, Victor just as if you were at home.

How to watch Love, Victor from outside your country

If you're looking to watch Love, Victor but find yourself abroad you might worry that you'll be unable to watch the show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Love, Victor no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch munching your favorite takeout.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Love, Victor online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Is Love, Victor coming to Netflix - and can I watch it anywhere else?

In short, no - or at least, not yet.

It would be a surprise to see the show go to Netflix any time soon, given the two streaming platforms are competitors, while release plans for other countries are very much up in the air.

There's reason for cautious optimism, though, as Hulu has worked successfully partnered with international outfits in the past to see its content made available to a wider audience.

In Australia, Stan has a strong track-record of bringing Hulu content to the country and was the place to watch The Great online, while Hulu Originals also often come to the UK - Normal People and Little Fires Everywhere being two recent examples.